JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » IPL 2022 » News

IPL 2022 MI vs SRH Live Updates: Its now or never for Williamson and Co

MI vs SRH Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match at Wankhede in IPL 2022 as Hyderabad try to remain alive in the playoffs race by winning this one

Topics
Indian Premier League | Mumbai Indians | Sunrisers Hyderabad

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Sunrisers Hyderabad will give it their all as they face Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022. Sportzpics for IPL
Sunrisers Hyderabad will give it their all as they face Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022. Sportzpics for IPL
MI vs SRH Live Updates
 
It is finally the do or die game for the Kane Williamson led Sunrisers Hyderabad because if they lose here, they will be out of the Playoffs in this game itself. However, if they are first able to win and then able to win big, they could keep their playoff hopes alive as they will then have a virtual faceoff for a spot in the playoffs when they play Punjab Kings in their last game. But then that would depend on a lot of things and the first of those things is a victory in this game.

The Mumbai Indians on the other hand have nothing more to lose and can therefore play freely and try and win their last two games to finish the season on a high.

Kane Willaimson has failed considerably in this season of the Indian Premier League and now is the time for him to come good for his team and keep them alive in the tournament until their last game. If they win this game against Mumbai Indians, only then will they be able to keep their hopes of playing the playoffs burning. Hence Williamson and his team could not afford to lose after losing five matches on a trot.

IPL 2022 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Toss Timing and Details

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1000 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma and Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. MI vs SRH toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.


MI Predicted Playing 11

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

SRH Predicted Playing 11

Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan


MI vs SRH Live Updates: Catch all the Live Updates and Scores from the IPL 2022 clash between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad here

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh