MI vs SRH: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Wankhede Stadium

It is finally the do or die game for the led because if they lose here, they will be out of the Playoffs in this game itself. However, if they are first able to win and then able to win big, they could keep their playoff hopes alive as they will then have a virtual faceoff for a spot in the playoffs when they play Punjab Kings in their last game. But then that would depend on a lot of things and the first of those things is a victory in this game.

The on the other hand have nothing more to lose and can therefore play freely and try and win their last two games to finish the season on a high.

MI vs SRH Pitch Report

The Wankhede pitch has been a batter’s paradise with the ball coming nicely onto the bat and dew in the second innings making it an even easier prospect for the men with the bat in their hands. A similar pitch is expected for the match between Mumbai and Hyderabad too and it might be a high scoring bonanza

MI vs SRH Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report

The relative humidity will increase from 56% at 03:30 pm, the time of the start of the match to 71% by 07:30 pm, the time of the end of the game. The temperature will fluctuate between 33 -31 degrees Celsius. It will be a day game and hence there would be no question of dew as it would be a day game. Thus the Mumbai and Hyderabad match will see players battling the heatwave.

MI vs SRH Live Streaming

The MI vs SRH match would start at 03:30 pm IST at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This match between Mumbai and Hyderabad can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Network. To watch the game on the go, people can also tune into Mobile Application and website.

When and Where would the MI vs SRH IPL 2022 Match take place?

The match between MI and SRH would begin at 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1000 hrs GMT on May 15, 2022, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's .

Where can people watch the IPL 2022 vs Live and Exclusive?

People can watch Rohit Sharma’s take on Kane Williamson’s in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Network on their Television sets. On SmartPhones and online, the IPL 2022 match between MI and SRH can be Live Streamed on Application and Website.