IPL 2022 PBKS vs CSK Live Updates: Jadeja wins toss, opts to bowl first
PBKS vs CSK Live Updates: Catch all the Live Updates and Scores from the Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
PBKS vs CSK Live Updates
The Chennai Super Kings are fresh from a great win against Mumbai Indians which saw vintage MS Dhoni finish the job on the last ball by hitting a boundary, albeit a four and not a six, but still, it was a great last-ball finish to instigate hops in the minds of the players and followers of the Super Kings.
The Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have lost two back-to-back games ina a very poor manner where they were almost annihilated by the opposition. Therefore they would be looking to bounce back when Mayank Agarwal's men take on Ravindra Jadeja's at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 25, 2022, from 07:30 pm IST.
The Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have lost two back-to-back games ina a very poor manner where they were almost annihilated by the opposition. Therefore they would be looking to bounce back when Mayank Agarwal’s men take on Ravindra Jadeja’s at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 25, 2022, from 07:30 pm IST.
IPL 2022 Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Toss Timing and Details
Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super King today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Punjab captain Mayank Agarwal and Chennai skipper Ravindra Jadeja would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the PBKS vs CSK toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
PBKS vs CSK Playing 11 expectations
The Punjab Kings have backed Jonny Bairstow far too long and have not played Bhanuka Rajapaksa who was looking in really good touch. But now it seems, that Bhanuka must be recalled in Bairstow’s place and Shahrukh Khan must also be told clearly about his role which is to take care of the death overs, which he has not been able to do so far.
As for the Super Kings, they would look to pursue with the same Playing 11 that won them the last game, in spite of the fact that it had Mitchell Santner in it instead of Moeen Ali.
PBKS Predicted Playing 11
Mayank Agarwal (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow/Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora
CSK Predicted Playing 11
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner/Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (C), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary
PBKS vs CSK Pitch Report
The Wankhede pitch has been a batter’s paradise with the ball coming nicely onto the bat and dew in the second innings making it an even easier prospect for the men with the bat in their hands. A similar pitch is expected for the match between PBKS and CSK too and it might be a high scoring bonanza
PBKS vs CSK Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report
The relative humidity will increase from 61% at 07:30 pm, the time of the start of the match to 78% by 11:30 pm, the time of the end of the match. With dew point being at 24-25 degrees Celcius and temperature fluctuating between 30 -28 degrees Celcius, a lot of dew would be expected at the ground. Thus Wankheded for the Punjab vs Chennai match will see a lot of dew and cause a lot of problems for the bowlers in the second innings.
PBKS vs CSK Live Streaming Details
The PBKS vs CSK match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This match between Punjab and Chennai can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
PBKS vs CSK Live Updates: Catch all the Live Updates and Scores from the IPL 2022 clash between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings here
