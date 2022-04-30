IPL 2022 RR vs MI Live Updates: Mumbai restrict Royals to 158/6 in 20
Catch all the action from the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians clash in IPL 2022 from the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai as Rohit Sharma's team vie for the first win
Indian Premier League | Rajasthan Royals | Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals ready for RR vs MI in IPL 2022. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
RR vs MI Live Updates
The Mumbai team will now be looking to avoid yet another loss otherwise they will equal the Rising Pune Super Giants’ record for most consecutive losses in a season.
Mumbai Indians are out of the reckoning this season even though the chances of their mathematical qualification are not yet extinguished. However, heading into their ninth match of IPL 2022, they would be looking to get at least one win to build momentum and finish the season on a high in their remaining six games.
But that will not be easy as they will be up against Rajasthan Royals who look in stunning form this season and have won six out of their nine games. The Jaipur based team is looking to confirm its berth in the Playoffs and hence wouldn’t give Mumbai any complacency whatsoever as it faces the Rohit Sharma led side in an important clash at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on April 30, 2022.
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Toss Result
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss against Rajasthan Royals’ Sanju Samson and decided to bowl first at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
While the Mumbai Indians made two changes in form of Tim David coming in for Dewald Brevis and Kumar Kartikeya debuting in IPL in place of Jaydev Unadkat
RR Playing 11
Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal
MI Playing 11
Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah
Catch all the Live Updates and Scores from the IPL 2022 clash between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians here
LIVE UPDATES
