IPL 2022 SRH vs KKR Live Score: Aaron Finch and Aman Khan debut for KKR
SRH vs KKR Live Score: Catch all the Live Score and Updates from the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash in the Indian Premier League 2022 from the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
Nicholas Pooran getting ready for the SRH vs KKR match IPL 2022. Photo:@IPL
After losing to Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders have been jolted and they would face one of their fiercest nemesis in Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next match on April 15, 2022, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
While Kolkata lost their last game very badly, the Sunrisers have been on the rise and have won back to back games to be at two wins out of their first four games and they would look to get one more and march into the top four of the Points Table.
IPL 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Toss Timing
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Sunrisers Captain Kane Williamson and Kolkata skipper Shreyas Iyer would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the SRH vs KKR toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
Here's how the Playing 11 of SRH and KKR would look like
The Sunrisers Hyderabad side has found a perfect Playing 11 and the only change that they need to make is to bring in Kartik Tyagi and test him once in place of Umran Malik. That would give a fair chance to the Indian pacer who did well for Rajasthan last season.
Kolkata on the other hand could look to open with Aaron Finch to get an aggressive start at the top and play him in Sam Billings’ place who has not been really able to fire thus far. Sheldon Jackson will then replace Ajinkya Rahane to keep wickets in place of Billings.
SRH Predicted Playing 11
Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Abdul Samad/Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
KKR Predicted Playing 11
Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane/Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sam Billings/Sheldon Jackson, Rinku Singh/Rasikh Salam, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy
RR vs GT Pitch Report
The Pitch at the Cricket Club of India- Brabourne Stadium is one made for run fests as more than 200 have been chased there and quite easily too. For today’s match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, the pitch is expected to be another bonanza offer to go greedy for runs as bowlers would find it very difficult to contain.
SRH vs KKR Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report
The Stadiums in Mumbai are notorious for the amount of effect dew has on the outcome of the game. And Brabourne is no different as during a night game like this one, the amount of dew increases incessantly.
For today’s match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 51-62%, while the temperature will hover between 32 to 30 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm.
