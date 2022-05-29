IPL final: Neeti Mohan rehearses with AR Rahman for closing ceremony

-
Just before the finale match between Gujrat Titans and Rajasthan Royals on Sunday evening, a star-studded closing ceremony will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
Several Bollywood celebrities including singers AR Rahman, Neeti Mohan and Ranveer Singh are expected to make the evening memorable with their power-packed performances.
In fact, Neeti treated fans by sharing a BTS video from her rehearsals with none other than music maestro AR Rahman.
In the video, she is seen rehearsing with Rahman and the team at the stadium.
"excitement level #IPLFinal #GTvsRR #tataiplStoked to be performing with @arrahman sir and gang," Neeti captioned the post.
The closing ceremony will start at 6:25 PM IST. Big dignitaries like the Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are also expected to be present for the final at Ahmedabad.
