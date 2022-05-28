IPL 2022: Manjrekar decodes reason behind Kohli's batting struggles

-
ALSO READ
RR vs RCB Qualifier 2 Highlights: Butller special takes Rajasthan to Final
IPL 2022 RR vs CSK Highlights: Ashwin guides Royals to second place finish
IPL 2022 RCB vs RR Highlights: Riyan Parag shines in brilliant Royals win
IPL 2022 PBKS vs RR Highlights: Jaiswal, Hetmyer guide Rajasthan home
IPL 2022 LSG vs RR Highlights: Boult-Ashwin star in Rajasthan's 24 run win
-
Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has attributed Virat Kohli's current struggles to his tendency to bat on the front foot no matter what, and claimed that this is "not helping his cause".
Kohli, the most successful batter in IPL history with 6624 runs in 215 innings (223 matches) at an average of 36.20 and strike rate of 129.13, has had a poor IPL 2022 as per his own standard as Royal Challengers Bangalore lost in the playoffs once again.
In 16 innings in IPL 2022, Kohli had scored 341 runs at an average of 22.73 and a strike rate of 115.98 with the highest score of 73.
"Virat wanting to be on the front foot no matter what is not helping his cause. Mental toughness takes you far for sure, but technical issues cannot be ignored completely," Manjrekar tweeted after Royal Challengers Bangalore's campaign in IPL 2022 came to an end with a seven-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad on Friday night.
Manjrekar, considered as one of the most technically sound batsmen of his time, also cited the example of how Kohli got out in the Qualifier 2 match against Rajasthan Royals to support his observation.
"Crunch game... front foot to a short of length bouncing ball cost him his wicket again," Manjrekar said in his tweet.
Kohli, who has not scored an international century since November 2019, has relinquished captaincy in T20 while the selectors decided to hand over the reins to Rohit Sharma in ODIs and Test cricket. He has been advised to take a break from all formats of cricket by Ravi Shastri, with whom the Delhi batter has shared close relations in the last few years.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor