Iran team refuses to sing national anthem at Fifa World Cup match

The Iranian football team has refused to sing national anthem before World Cup game against England at the Khalifa International Stadium in Ar-Rayyan.

As they played their first match against England on Monday, November 21, the players did not sing their national anthem before their opening game of the World Cup in Qatar.

The Iranian captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh said the team would take a collective decision on whether or not to refuse to sing the anthem in support of anti-government protesters in .

is playing gropup B opener at the Khalifa International Stadium which became a cauldron of emotions, with fans left in tears as players refused to sign their national anthem in protest. The stadium saw fans in tears as team stood in solidarity in protest against recent repression in their country following the death of 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini.