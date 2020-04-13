ICC T20 World Cup: 'Is it even going to happen' in Oct-Nov, asks Dale Steyn

Against the bakdrop of most international tournaments getting delayed or cancelled in view of the pandemic, veteran South African pacer is apprehensive about the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup being held in October-November this year. Asked about his thoughts on the much-awaited tournament during his #AskDale session on Twitter, the Proteas pacer replied: "Is it even gonna happen?"



Steyn on his favourite bowling spells



Steyn revealed his favourite bowling spells during his long and illustrious international career. To a question on his best bowling spell in international cricket, he replied: Nagpur (7 wickets against India) and Wanderers (6 against Pakistan).

Steyn picked up his seven-wicket haul against India at Nagpur in 2010 in the first Test of the two-match series. His exploits helped South Africa defeat India by an innings and 6 runs. Steyn achieved the feat in the first innings after Proteas put up a mammoth score of 558/6.

He picked up the wickets of Murali Vijay, Sachin Tendulkar, S Badrinath, Wriddhiman Saha, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, and Amit Mishra to finish with the figures of 7-51.

In the Test match against Pakistan at Johannesburg, Steyn finished with the figures of 6-8 in the first innings as he bundled out the opponents for just 49.

He picked up the wickets of Mohammad Hafeez, Nasir Jamshed, Younis Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saeed Ajmal, and Rahat Ali.

In the second innings against Pakistan, Steyn took five wickets and South Africa won by 211 runs.

Steyn in 2019 announced his retirement from red-ball cricket, which he termed as the ultimate form of the game. Explaining his decision, Steyn said that it was in the best interest of prolonging his career.