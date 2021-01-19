JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » India England Series » News

'Young India has done it', says Gavaskar; calls series win a magical moment
Business Standard

Ishant Sharma in 18-member squad for first two tests against England

Sharma missed the just concluded Australia tour due to an injury

Topics
Indian Cricket | England cricket team | India vs England

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Ishant Sharma
Ishant Sharma | File

Experienced speedster Ishant Sharma, who missed the just concluded Australia tour due to an injury, was on Tuesday included in an 18-member Indian squad named for the first two Test matches against England, starting on February 5 in Chennai. Both matches will be played in Chennai.

Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel,

Standbyes: KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Abhimanya Easwaran, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Chahar

Net bowlers: Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Warrier, K Gowtham, Saurabh Kumar

--IANS

qma/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, January 19 2021. 19:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY