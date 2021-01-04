ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC up against inconsistent Hyderabad FC

-
ALSO READ
ISL-7: Chennaiyin face old mastermind's challenge in Jamshedpur colours
ISL-7: Winless Odisha FC look to deny first clean sheet to FC Goa
Anirudh Thapa's first minute goal sets up Chennai's win over Jamshedpur
Hero ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC, East Bengal share honours in 2-2 draw
ISL 7: Two late goals help FC Goa snatch 3 points away from Hyderabad
-
Two-time champion Chennaiyin FC would look to get back to winning ways when they clash with Hyderabad FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) match at the GMC Stadium, here on Monday.
Placed at seventh spot, just above their Monday's opponent, Chennaiyin will are coming into the contest after two consecutive draws.
Poor finishing has cost CFC in the games so far and they have given away goals from set-piece situations which would not please the coach Csaba Laszlo as team has two wins, two losses and four draws so far.
"We are working on it. We conceded all together seven goals, five from set-pieces. The last game was a clean-sheet and we have to continue in this way. We have good players who can defend," Laszlo said at the press meet ahead of Monday's game.
Influential midfielder and captain Rafael Crivellaro will miss Monday's game due to injury sustained following a tackle by Pronay Halder in the game against ATK-MB on December 29 and his absence would be felt.
Laszlo said Portuguese attacker Isma was set to return after an injury enforced break and that could be good news for them.
In Crivallero's absence, the onus would be on the likes of winger Lallianzuala Chhangte and midfielder Anirudh Thapa to rise to the occasion and provide the thrust to the CFC attacks.
The form of Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, seems to have tapered off after a bright start. Wins over SC East Bengal and Odisha FC apart, they had draws against the formidable Bengaluru FC and ATK-MB.
However, things haven't gone Hyderabad's way since and lost three games which has pushed the teaam to eighth place in the points table.
The team allowed FC Goa to score twice in last five minutes and poor defending would be a worry for the Hyderabad think-tank.
Up against an attack-minded CFC, the Hyderabad line-up, especially the defence would be facing a huge challenge.
The CFC coach Laszlo isn't taking Hyderabad FC lightly and said they had been playing really well, adding "every team must be careful to play against them."
The Hyderabad team has suffered three losses on the bounce and coach Manuel Marquez would be hoping for a turnaround quickly as play-off hopes could slip away quickly.
Marquez said CFC boasts of several good players and they would need to step up if the side has to return to winning ways.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor