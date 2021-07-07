Italy beats Spain 4-2 on penalty shootout, reaches Euro 2020 final

-
ALSO READ
Euro Cup 2021: Ronaldo's record, Uefa Euro winners list, other key stats
Australia virtually out of ICC World Test Championship's final contention
Euro 2020 LIVE SCORE, 1st semis: Italy beats Spain in penalty shootout
Italy to Turkey: Here's the squad of all 24 teams in Euro Cup 2021
Euro Cup 2021 full schedule, match time, live broadcast, streaming in India
-
Jorginho converted the decisive penalty kick on Tuesday to give Italy a 4-2 shootout win over Spain and a spot in the European Championship final.
The midfielder took a trademark hop at the end of his run-up before rolling the ball into the bottom corner.
The match had finished 1-1 through extra time. Federico Chiesa scored for Italy with a curling shot in the 60th minute but Alvaro Morata equalized for Spain in the 80th.
Morata missed the next-to-last kick in the shootout, giving Jorginho the chance to win it.
Italy will be back at Wembley Stadium for the final on Sunday against either England or Denmark.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor