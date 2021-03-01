Jennifer Brady loses in 1st match since Australian Open in Doha

-
Jennifer Brady lost in her first match since the Australian Open final, falling to Anett Kontaveit 6-1, 6-2 Monday in the first round of the Qatar Open.
Brady, who lost to Naomi Osaka in her first major final just over a week ago, made 25 unforced errors against her Estonian opponent. Kontaveit had only nine unforced errors and didn't face a single break point against the seventh-seeded American.
I was expecting a very, very tough match but I'm very happy with the way I played and very pleased to get to the second round, Kontaveit said.
Kontaveit will play either three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber or wild-card entry Cagla Buyukakcay of Turkey in the second round.
