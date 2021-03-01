Pep congratulates Mumbai for topping ISL, says an incredible achievement

-
Famed Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Monday described sister club Mumbai City FC's feat of topping the Indian Super League points table and booking a spot in the AFC Champions League (ACL) as "an incredible achievement".
On Sunday, Mumbai City beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 in the final league encounter of the ongoing ISL to win the League Winners Shield and book a place in the coveted ACL for the next season.
"Congratulations to everyone. Incredible achievement. Big achievement for City Football Group. Congratulations to everyone, manager Lobera. Very happy," tweeted Guardiola.
Mumbai City FC, coached by Sergio Lobera, is one of the eight clubs worldwide whose majority stakes are owned by City Football Group (CFG). Manchester City, a top side in the English Premier League, is the flagship club of the CFG.
In 2019, Mumbai City sold 65 per cent of its stake to CFG whose majority stakeholders are Abu Dhabi United Group.
