England vs Australia 3rd ODI live telecast, playing 11, toss timing details
Business Standard

Key player to playing 11: All you need to know about MI ahead of IPL 2020

In IPL 2020, batting would be MI's strength with Rohit, de Kock as an opener along with Suryakumar, Pandya brothers, and Pollard in the middle-order. Check MI playing 11, squad, and full schedule here

BS Web Team & PTI  |  New Delhi 

Photo: IPL Twitter
Coach Mahela Jayawardane, in a recent interview, put his faith in Rohit's instinctive leadership. He said the easy-going batsman also likes to accumulate as much information as possible about the opposition. File photo: @IPL

A batting line-up dotted with big-hitters makes Mumbai Indians (MI) a formidable outfit but the absence of quality spinners and pace veteran Lasith Malinga could hurt defending champions’ title defence in 13th edition of Indian Premier league (IPL 2020). The side will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2020 opener on September 19.

The team will play most of its matches on the slow tracks of Abu Dhabi (8) and adapting to that challenge would be the key to its fortunes.

Mumbai Indians playing 11 prediction

MI tentative playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McLenaghan, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

MI batsmen combination

Batting would be MI's strength with skipper Rohit Sharma, South African Quinton de Kock making for a solid opening pair. Additionally, Australian Chris Lynn also gives them an option for the slot if need be.

Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, who is returning from an injury break, and Krunal Pandya make for a formidable middle-order. Given that all of them are big-hitters, Mumbai will have a distinct advantage over others.

Mumbai Indians players Jasprit Bumrah and Kieron Pollard during a practice session ahead of an IPL cricket match at Holkar Stadium in Indore. Photo: PTI
Jasprit Bumarh was MI's leading wicket-taker in IPL 2019 with 19 scalps.. Photo: PTI
MI bowlers’ combination

The main problems for Mumbai based franchise could lie in figuring out the right bowling combination, especially in the spin department.

On the pace front, with no Malinga, who has pulled out citing personal reasons, Jasprit Bumrah will be under pressure, coming back after a lengthy injury layoff. He was MI's leading wicket-taker in IPL 2019 with 19 scalps.

Among foreign pacers, Mitchell McLenaghan and Trent Boult give them left-arm option while Nathan Coulter Nile would be their bowling all-rounder. Australian James Pattinson adds to the options, making selection a tough call.

WEAKNESSES: Lack of spinners could dent MI chances in IPL 2020

But, all in all, it is the lack of quality spinners that is likely to hurt one of the strongest title contenders. The Mumbai-based franchise has Krunal, who is more of a restrictive option, and leg-spinner Rahul Chahar, one of the finds of last edition. Off-spinner Jayant Yadav didn't have a great run in the last domestic season, so, it remains to be seen how many games he gets in IPL 2020.

MI’s key player in IPL 2020

All of this might ensure that Caribbean star Kieron Pollard starts bowling his full quota of overs, which he wasn't doing regularly in the past few seasons. He picked up four wickets for Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League final, changing the complexion of the game.

Mumbai Indians' Kieron Pollard celebrates his half-century against Kings XI Punjab during their IPL T20 cricket match in Mumbai. Photo: PTI
Pollard has also smashed 176 sixes in IPL which is the highest by any MI player. File photo: PTI
Pollard IPL record

In his 10-year stint with MI so far, the 33-year-old has scored 2,755 runs at a strike rate of 146.77. Pollard has also smashed 176 sixes in IPL which is the highest by any MI player.

Last year, he even captained the franchise when Rohit was ruled out due to injury. The imposing player smashed magnificent 83 (31) as MI registered its highest successful run chase at home.

MI head coach on Rohit Sharma as a captain

Coach Mahela Jayawardane, in a recent interview, put his faith in Rohit's instinctive leadership. He said the easy-going batsman also likes to accumulate as much information as possible about the opposition.

"...as long as you are prepared and you are instinctively making those calls and being proactive, that's all that you can ask from him and Ro (Rohit) is brilliant in that," the Sri Lankan great had said.

Here is the full the squad of Mumbai Indians:

Player Team Retained/bought/traded Price (Rs cr)
Aditya Tare MI Retained 0.20
Anmolpreet Singh MI Retained 0.80
Anukul Roy MI Retained 0.20
Chris Lynn MI Bought 2.00
Dhawal Kulkarni MI Traded in 0.75
Digvijay Deshmukh (uncapped) MI Bought 0.20
Hardik Pandya MI Retained 11.00
Ishan Kishan MI Retained 6.20
Jasprit Bumrah MI Retained 7.00
Jayant Yadav MI Retained 0.50
Kieron Pollard MI Retained 5.40
Krunal Pandya MI Retained 8.80
James Pattinson MI Replaced Malinga 1.00
Mitchell McClenaghan MI Retained 1.00
Mohsin Khan (uncapped) MI Bought 0.20
Nathan Coulter-Nile MI Bought 8.00
Prince Balwant Rai Singh (uncapped) MI Bought 0.20
Quinton de Kock MI Retained 2.80
Rahul Chahar MI Retained 1.90
Rohit Sharma MI Retained 15.00
Saurabh Tiwary MI Bought 0.50
Sherfane Rutherford MI Traded in 2.00
Suryakumar Yadav MI Retained 3.20
Trent Boult MI Traded in 3.20

Check MI’s new IPL 2020 full schedule here:

MI FULL SCHEDULE FOR IPL 2020
DATE DAY Matches IST UAE VENUE
19-Sep-20 SAT MI vs CSK 7:30PM 6:00PM ABU DHABI
23-Sep-20 WED KKR vs MI 7:30PM 6:00PM ABU DHABI
28-Sep-20 MON RCB vs MI 7:30PM 6:00PM DUBAI
1-Oct-20 THU KXIP vs MI 7:30PM 6:00PM ABU DHABI
4-Oct-20 SUN MI vs SRH 3:30PM 2:00PM SHARJAH
6-Oct-20 TUE MI vs RR 7:30PM 6:00PM ABU DHABI
11-Oct-20 SUN MI vs DC 7:30PM 6:00PM ABU DHABI
16-Oct-20 FRI MI vs KKR 7:30PM 6:00PM ABU DHABI
18-Oct-20 SUN MI vs KXIP 7:30PM 6:00PM DUBAI
23-Oct-20 FRI CSK vs MI 7:30PM 6:00PM SHARJAH
25-Oct-20 SUN RR vs MI 7:30PM 6:00PM ABU DHABI
28-Oct-20 WED MI vs RCB 7:30PM 6:00PM ABU DHABI
31-Oct-20 SAT DC vs MI 3:30PM 2:00PM DUBAI
3-Nov-20 TUE SRH vs MI 7:30PM 6:00PM SHARJAH



First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 16:50 IST

