Key player to playing 11: All you need to know about MI ahead of IPL 2020

A batting line-up dotted with big-hitters makes (MI) a formidable outfit but the absence of quality spinners and pace veteran could hurt defending champions’ title defence in 13th edition of (IPL 2020). The side will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opener on September 19.

The team will play most of its matches on the slow tracks of Abu Dhabi (8) and adapting to that challenge would be the key to its fortunes.

playing 11 prediction



MI tentative playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McLenaghan, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

MI batsmen combination



Batting would be MI's strength with skipper Rohit Sharma, South African making for a solid opening pair. Additionally, Australian also gives them an option for the slot if need be.

Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, who is returning from an injury break, and make for a formidable middle-order. Given that all of them are big-hitters, Mumbai will have a distinct advantage over others.

Jasprit Bumarh was MI's leading wicket-taker in IPL 2019 with 19 scalps.. Photo: PTI

The main problems for Mumbai based franchise could lie in figuring out the right bowling combination, especially in the spin department.

On the pace front, with no Malinga, who has pulled out citing personal reasons, Jasprit Bumrah will be under pressure, coming back after a lengthy injury layoff. He was MI's leading wicket-taker in IPL 2019 with 19 scalps.

Among foreign pacers, Mitchell McLenaghan and give them left-arm option while Nathan Coulter Nile would be their bowling all-rounder. Australian James Pattinson adds to the options, making selection a tough call.

WEAKNESSES: Lack of spinners could dent MI chances in IPL 2020



But, all in all, it is the lack of quality spinners that is likely to hurt one of the strongest title contenders. The Mumbai-based franchise has Krunal, who is more of a restrictive option, and leg-spinner Rahul Chahar, one of the finds of last edition. Off-spinner Jayant Yadav didn't have a great run in the last domestic season, so, it remains to be seen how many games he gets in

MI’s key player in IPL 2020



All of this might ensure that Caribbean star starts bowling his full quota of overs, which he wasn't doing regularly in the past few seasons. He picked up four wickets for Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League final, changing the complexion of the game.

Pollard has also smashed 176 sixes in IPL which is the highest by any MI player. File photo: PTI

In his 10-year stint with MI so far, the 33-year-old has scored 2,755 runs at a strike rate of 146.77. Pollard has also smashed 176 sixes in IPL which is the highest by any MI player.

Last year, he even captained the franchise when Rohit was ruled out due to injury. The imposing player smashed magnificent 83 (31) as MI registered its highest successful run chase at home.

MI head coach on as a captain



Coach Mahela Jayawardane, in a recent interview, put his faith in Rohit's instinctive leadership. He said the easy-going batsman also likes to accumulate as much information as possible about the opposition.

"...as long as you are prepared and you are instinctively making those calls and being proactive, that's all that you can ask from him and Ro (Rohit) is brilliant in that," the Sri Lankan great had said.

Here is the full the squad of Mumbai Indians:

Player Team Retained/bought/traded Price (Rs cr) Aditya Tare MI Retained 0.20 Anmolpreet Singh MI Retained 0.80 Anukul Roy MI Retained 0.20 Chris Lynn MI Bought 2.00 Dhawal Kulkarni MI Traded in 0.75 Digvijay Deshmukh (uncapped) MI Bought 0.20 Hardik Pandya MI Retained 11.00 Ishan Kishan MI Retained 6.20 Jasprit Bumrah MI Retained 7.00 Jayant Yadav MI Retained 0.50 Kieron Pollard MI Retained 5.40 Krunal Pandya MI Retained 8.80 James Pattinson MI Replaced Malinga 1.00 Mitchell McClenaghan MI Retained 1.00 Mohsin Khan (uncapped) MI Bought 0.20 Nathan Coulter-Nile MI Bought 8.00 Prince Balwant Rai Singh (uncapped) MI Bought 0.20 Quinton de Kock MI Retained 2.80 Rahul Chahar MI Retained 1.90 Rohit Sharma MI Retained 15.00 Saurabh Tiwary MI Bought 0.50 Sherfane Rutherford MI Traded in 2.00 Suryakumar Yadav MI Retained 3.20 Trent Boult MI Traded in 3.20

