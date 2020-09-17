Key players to playing 11: Know about Kings XI Punjab ahead of IPL 2020

A restructured (KXIP) has all the required ingredients to achieve success in the 13th edition of (IPL 2020) but the team need to rectify its old problem – a good start squandered as the tournament progresses.

KXIP went into the auctions in December with the biggest prize purse and ended up purchasing nine players to solidify its iffy middle order and death bowling.

KXIP playing 11 prediction

KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell/Nicholas Pooran, Sarfraz Khan/Karun Nair, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, K Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell/Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi BishnoiWith the return of in the middle order and having found death-bowling options in Sheldon Cottrell and Chris Jordan, the team seems to have its bases covered. Maxwell, who was out from cricketing action last year over mental health issue, has been in superb form since his return to cricket and recently he played an innings of his life for his national team Australia against England to win the series.

KXIP batting department



The Mohali-based franchise already had a dangerous opening pair in and K L Rahul with Mayank Agarwal, who is aiming to replicate his international success in the IPL, to follow. KXIP will also have to find a way to play regularly with the West Indian coming off a successful campaign in CPL.

Either Mandeep Singh or Sarfaraz Khan is likely to support Maxwell in the middle-order for most of the league stage.

The season will also be a big captaincy test for Rahul, who has been given the leadership role at the back of two stellar seasons as an opener. As he has said it himself, he will have to rely on support of head coach and the rest of the support staff to deal with the high-pressure challenge.

KXIP bowling department



Besides Cottrell and Jordan, other fast bowling resources include spearhead Mohammad Shami, James Neesham, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh and Ishan Porel.

Spin is expected to play a big role on the UAE pitches but KXIP don't have any big names in that department following the departure of R Ashwin. Mujeeb Zadran is the sole established name but he played only five games last year taking three wickets an economy rate of 10.05.

They traded off spinner Krishnappa Gowtham and left-arm spinner J Suchith from Royals and Delhi respectively but don't inspire a lot of confidence. However, hopes will be high from leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who impressed in the 2020 U-19 World Cup.

Overseas players, who can find a place in KXIP playing 11?



It will be really interesting to see which of the best four KXIP regularly pick among eight high-quality overseas recruits in Gayle, Pooran, Maxwell, Neesham, Cottrell, Viljoen, Jordan and Zadran.

Maxwell is a certainty in the eleven but it remains to be seen if Gayle, who will soon be 41, will continue to be regular feature at the top of the order like the past two seasons.

Kumble has already said that he would want Gayle to have a bigger role in the team which includes mentoring of younger players.

Maxwell emerged top run getter during 2014 edition of IPL in UAE



Maxwell will take heart from the fact he had a memorable run for KXIP the last time the tournament was played in the UAE, albeit partially. In that edition in 2014, the Australian hammered 552 runs in 16 games, helping the team reach its sole final till date.

KXIP FULL SCHEDULE FOR IPL 2020 DAY DATE MATCHES IST UAE VENUE THU 24-Sep-20 KXIP vs RCB 7:30PM 6:00PM DUBAI SUN 20-Sep-20 DC vs KXIP 7:30PM 6:00PM DUBAI SUN 27-Sep-20 RR vs KXIP 7:30PM 6:00PM SHARJAH THU 1-Oct-20 KXIP vs MI 7:30PM 6:00PM ABU DHABI SUN 4-Oct-20 KXIP vs CSK 7:30PM 6:00PM DUBAI THU 8-Oct-20 SRH vs KXIP 7:30PM 6:00PM DUBAI SAT 10-Oct-20 KXIP vs KKR 3:30PM 2:00PM ABU DHABI THU 15-Oct-20 RCB vs KXIP 7:30PM 6:00PM SHARJAH SUN 18-Oct-20 MI vs KXIP 7:30PM 6:00PM DUBAI TUE 20-Oct-20 KXIP vs DC 7:30PM 6:00PM DUBAI SAT 24-Oct-20 KXIP vs SRH 7:30PM 6:00PM DUBAI MON 26-Oct-20 KKR vs KXIP 7:30PM 6:00PM SHARJAH FRI 30-Oct-20 KXIP vs RR 7:30PM 6:00PM ABU DHABI SUN 1-Nov-20 CSK vs KXIP 3:30PM 2:00PM ABU DHABI

