Kohli eclipses Dhoni to record maximum Test wins as captain on home soil

Virat Kohli on Thursday surpassed Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record of winning maximum number of Test matches as captain on home soil after leading the side to a 10-wicket victory over England in the day-night third Test here.
Kohli now has 22 victories at home in 29 Tests as captain which is one better than Dhoni, who had 21 wins in 30 Tests. Kohli already is India's most successful Test captain with 35 wins.
India chased down a target of 49 runs in only 7.4 overs to win the Test by 10 wickets and go up 2-1 in the series.
Sourav Ganguly and Mohammed Azharuddin have 21 and 14 victories to their credit as captains.
