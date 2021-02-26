Motera Stadium: Yechury joins meme fest, says it's a 'pawri' of cronies

-
ALSO READ
India vs England: Check Motera stadium capacity, facts, tickets price here
Floodlights at Motera programmed to help sighting during twilight phase
India vs England: Expect Motera's new wicket to help spinners, says Rohit
Our batsmen capable of handling whatever is thrown at them, says Ishant
Took us an hour to get used to size of new Motera stadium: Hardik Pandya
-
Jumping on the 'pawri ho rahi hai' bandwagon, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday used the trending meme to mock the Centre's explanation for renaming a cricket stadium in Gujarat after Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying it was a "pawri (party) of cronies".
Soon after President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the refurbished Sardar Patel cricket stadium, which will be known as 'Narendra Modi Stadium', in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, social media was flooded with remarks including by some leaders of the Congress and other opposition parties who alleged that the renaming exercise amounted to an "insult" to Sardar Patel.
However, the government said the name change involves only the Motera stadium and the sports complex where it is located will continue to be named after Sardar Patel.
"Yeh Narendra Modi Stadium hai, yeh iske do Ends hain...aur yeh cronies ki pawri ho rahi hai (This is the Narendra Modi Stadium, these are its two ends...and a party of cronies is going on)," Yechury said in a tweet, sharing a picture which showed the names of two bowling ends of the stadium -- "Reliance" and "Adani".
'Pawri ho rahi hai' began trending began after a video of Pakistani Instagram influencer and content creator Dananeer Mobeen, wherein she is seen enjoying with her friends, went viral early this month.
In the short video clip, Mobeen is heard saying, "Ye humari car hai, ye hum hain, aur ye humari pawri ho rahi hai (This is our car, this is us and this is our party going on)."
Spread over 63 acres, the Narendra Modi Stadium is the world's largest cricket arena that can accommodate 1.32 lakh spectators. It has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 800 crore.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor