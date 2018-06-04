Korea World Cup squad: Can the Asian giants repeat their 2002 success?

The national football team represents South Korea. The team has emerged as a major football power in Asia since the 1960s and is historically the most successful Asian football team, having participated in nine consecutive and ten overall FIFA World Cup tournaments, the most for any Asian country.

Despite initially going through five World Cup tournaments without winning a match, South Korea became the first and currently only Asian team to reach the semi-final stages when they co-hosted the 2002 tournament with Japan. They have since improved their ability to play on foreign soil and were able to reach the Round of 16 in the 2010 World Cup.





Nickname: The team is commonly nicknamed "The Reds" by both fans and the media due to the color of their primary kit. The national team's supporting group is officially referred to as the Red Devils. They are also known as the Taeguk Warriors.

World Cup 2018: Korea hasbeen drawn in a tough Group F where they will open their campaign against Sweden in Nizhny Novgorod on June 18.

They then face Mexico on June 23 in Rostov-on-Don before taking on the might of defending champions Germany on June 27 in Kazan.

Coach: Head coach Shin Tae-yong has, meanwhile, selected young winger Lee Seung-woo from Verona after he impressed in his first international appearances in friendlies against Honduras and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Squad: South Korea have announced their 23-man World Cup squad with Tottenham Hotspur striker the stand-out name on the list. Swansea City midfielder Ki Sung-yueng has been named as the captain.





(Photo: Shuttershock)

Other players that have been cut from the Korea squad include Jeonbuk Hyundai left-back Kim Jin-su and Tianjin Quanjian defender Kwon Kyung-won. Defence is pretty ropey and manager seems unsure as to whether he should play a flat back four or a strolling back three.

Crystal Palace winger Lee Chung-Yong had his dreams of a third World Cup dashed as he was one of three players cut as coach Shin Tae-Yong announced his final 23-man squad.

Lee, a veteran of the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, barely featured for Palace in the 2017-18 season and that lack of game time counted against the 29-year-old.

Lee Keun-Ho and Kwon Chang-Hoon had already withdrawn from the initial roster due to injury.

That means good news for former Barcelona prodigy Lee Seung-Woo who made his debut in Monday's 2-0 win over Honduras and keeps his place in the squad, as do fellow rookies Oh Ban-Suk and Moon Seon-Min.

South Korea's 23-man squad for the will depart for Leogang, Austria, to fine-tune their preparations for football's showpiece event in Russia. South Korea are in Group F with Sweden, Mexico and Germany.

"We'll fly to Austria and will prepare thoroughly for the long-awaited World Cup," Shin told reporters at Incheon International Airport before his flight. "I hope our fans, whether watching our matches on TV or cheering on the streets, can give us great support. We'll try to deliver good results to respond to their support."

Prior to kicking off at the World Cup against Sweden on June 18, Korea face Bolivia and Senegal in two more warm-up games.

South Korea’s final 23-man World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-Gyu (Vissel Kobe, Japan), Kim Jin-Hyeon (Cerezo Osaka, Japan), Cho Hyun-Woo (Daegu FC)

Defenders: Kim Young-Gwon (Guangzhou Evergrande, China), Jang Hyun-Soo (FC Tokyo, Japan), Jung Seung-Hyun (Sagan Tosu, Japan), Yun Yong-Sun (Seongnam FC), Oh Ban-Suk (Jeju United), Kim Min-Woo (Sangju Sangmu), Park Joo-Ho (Ulsan Hyundai), Hong Chul (Sangju Sangmu), Go Yo-Han (FC Seoul), Lee Yong (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors)

Midfielders: Ki Sung-Yueng (Swansea City, England), Jung Woo-Young (Vissel Kobe, Japan), Ju Se-Jong (Asan Mugunghwa FC), Koo Ja-Cheol (FC Augsburg, Germany), Lee Jae-Sung (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Lee Seung-Woo (Hellas Verona, Italy), Moon Seon-Min (Incheon United),

Forwards: Kim Shin-Wook (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), (Tottenham Hotspur, England), Hwang Hee-Chan (FC Red Bull Salzburg, Austria)