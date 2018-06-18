Fifa World Cup 2018: Today's match schedule, live streaming info for Monday

-
ALSO READ
Fifa World Cup 2018: Today's match schedule, live streaming for Sunday
Japan World Cup squad: Keisuke Honda, Shinji Kagawa return to Japan squad
Senegal World Cup squad: Sadio Mane leads Teranga Lions to Russia
World Cup: Top 5 defenders who will stonewall your favourite strikers
An exhaustive guide to FIFA World Cup 2018: Everything you need to know
-
The Fifa World Cup 2018 is getting more excited with each passing day. The fifth day of the World Cup 2018 will see Belgium and England kicking off their respective campaigns in Russia.
Here's the matchday schedule list:
1st match: Sweden vs South Korea
When and where to watch:
Time: 5.30 PM
FIFA World Cup 2018 Sweden vs South Korea match will take place on Monday, June 18, 2018 at 5.30 PM
Sweden vs South Korea will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.
Sweden vs South Korea match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.
Check out our live text coverage of Sweden vs South Korea match here
2nd match: Belgium vs Panama
When and where to watch:
Time: 8.30 PM
FIFA World Cup 2018 Belgium vs Panama match will take place on Monday, June 18, 2018 at 8.30 PM
Belgium vs Panama will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.
Belgium vs Panama match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers
3rd Match: Tunisia vs England
When and where to watch:
Time: 11.30 PM
FIFA World Cup 2018 Tunisia vs England match will take place on Monday, June 18, 2018 at 11.30 PM
FIFA World Cup 2018 Tunisia vs England will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.
FIFA World Cup 2018 Tunisia vs England match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.
Go to our full coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018