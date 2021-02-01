La Liga 2020-21: Lionel Messi registers his 650th goal for Barcelona

-
ALSO READ
Lionel Messi to miss La Liga clash against Eibar, confirms Barcelona
La Liga: Lionel Messi suspended 2 matches for hitting opponent
Lionel Messi floats future US move, immediate Barcelona plans unclear
Messi will finish as greatest footballer of all time: Spain legend Puyol
Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman defends Lionel Messi's angry outburst "
-
Argentine striker Lionel Messi on Sunday registered his 650th goal for Barcelona during the 2-1 win over Athletic Club in La Liga.
Messi's 650th goal came through a free-kick and he successfully registered a strike in the 20th minute of the match against Athletic Club.
Athletic Club then got the equaliser in the 49th minute as Jordi Alba scored an own goal, bringing the scoreline to 1-1.
However, Barcelona was able to win the match as Antoine Griezmann managed to score a goal in the 74th minute, handing Messi's side a 2-1 win.
Barcelona has now moved to the second spot in La Liga standings with 40 points from 20 matches.
Out of the 650 goals for Barcelona, Messi has registered 456 in La Liga and 49 of those have been direct free-kick goals.
Earlier on Sunday, Barcelona threatened to take legal action against Spanish news outlet El Mundo after the newspaper published the details of Messi's contract with the club.
Barcelona is still 10 points behind table-toppers Atletico Madrid and Messi's team has all to do going into the business end of the competition.
Barcelona will next take on Real Betis in La Liga on Sunday, February 7.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor