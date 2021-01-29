SCEB ropes in veteran Subrata Paul for remainder of ISL season

-
ALSO READ
Neville secures draw for SC East Bengal with late equaliser against Kerala
ISL-7: Bengaluru FC clip Kerala Blasters' wings in six-goal thriller
ISL-7: NorthEast hold Blasters to 2-2 draw after late strike from Sylla
I-League part of route to qualify for u-23 Asian Cup: Indian Arrows coach
AFC Champions League will be a big exposure opportunity: FC Goa
-
Indian Super League side SC East Bengal on Tuesday signed Subrata Paul for the remainder of the season, taking the star goalkeeper on loan from Hyderabad FC.
Paul, 34, played six matches for Hyderabad with two clean sheets before being loaned out.
This will be Paul's second stint with SCEB after the 2008-09 season in which he bagged the Federation Cup.
"I can't explain how happy and and overwhelmed I am to be back at SC East Bengal. I know the weight and meaning of the red and gold colours and I consider blessed to be a part of SC East Bengal. I cannot wait to get on the pitch and let them shine," said Paul in a media release.
SCEB coach Robbie Fowler was delighted to get the services of the veteran custodian.
"Subrata is vastly experienced and has been doing an amazing job between the sticks for a long time now. His signing bolsters our goalkeeping options. Subrata's wealth of experience will also help the other keepers around," SCEB head coach and Liverpool legend Fowler said.
SCEB goalkeeping coach Bobby Mimms added: "We all know his experience and the quality that he has got. I have worked with him before at Jamshedpur FC and I know what he can bring to the squad. So hopefully he is ready to compete with Debjit (Majumder) for the first team place."
Nicknamed the 'Spiderman' for his heart-stopping saves during India's AFC Asian Cup campaign in Qatar in 2011, Paul has donned the India colours 67 times and is one of the few Indian players with European pedigree, having plied his trade for Danish club Vestsjaelland.
It was for his exploits against South Korea in the Asian Cup that Paul was nicknamed 'Spiderman' by the international media.
Paul has kept as many as 28 clean sheets in his ISL career with 91 appearances with clubs like Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United, Jamshedpur FC, and Hyderabad FC.
An Arjuna award recipient, Paul has been part of India's title-winning sides that won the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup, 2015 SAFF Championships besides Nehru Cup triumphs in 2009 and 2012.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor