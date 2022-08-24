Laxman named interim head coach of Team India for Asia Cup 2022

-
National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman will perform the duties of interim head coach for the upcoming Asia Cup after Rahul Dravid tested positive for COVID19.
Dravid is currently in isolation and will link up with the squad once he tests negative.
"VVS Laxman, Head Cricket, NCA will be the interim Head Coach for Team India (Senior Men) for the upcoming ACC Asia Cup 2022, to be played in the UAE," BCCI secretary Jay Shah stated in a release.
"Laxman, who travelled with the Indian team that played the ODI series in Zimbabwe will oversee the team's preparation in the absence of Rahul Dravid, who tested positive for COVID-19 before the team's departure to the UAE. Dravid will join the team once he tests negative and is cleared by the BCCI Medical Team," he said.
Laxman has linked up with the squad in Dubai along with vice-captain KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda and Avesh Khan, who travelled from Harare after competing in the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.
