'Leave Virat alone': Rohit dismisses concerns around Kohli's poor form

-
ALSO READ
Kohli to step down as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain after IPL 2021
Virat Kohli to step down as India's T20I captain after ICC T20 World Cup
What is Form 16? | Everything about Form-16: Decoded
Will end of Virat Kohli's T20 and IPL captaincy bowl out 'Brand Kohli'?
Virat Kohli's role as batter will remain the same, says Rohit Sharma
-
In no mood to talk about the prolonged lean patch that Virat Kohli is enduring, India captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday said "everything will fall in place" if the chatter around him stops.
"I think it starts from you guys," the skipper was curt in his first response when a query on Kohli's lack of big scores cropped up ahead of the T20 series against the West Indies starting here on Wednesday.
"If you guys (media) can keep quiet for a while, everything will be alright. If talking from your side stops, everything will be taken care of," the skipper came in support of his predecessor.
Rohit said Kohli is not under any pressure and will come good soon.
"He is in a very good space and he has been part of international team for more than a decade. He has spent so much time in international cricket that he knows how to handle pressure situations," Rohit said, not amused at repeated queries on Kohli's form.
"So I think everything starts from you guys. If you guys can keep it quiet for a bit everything will fall in place," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor