IPL 2022 Auction Live Day-2: Odean Smith, Yash Dhull to be prime targets

Teams having more or less acquired core strength at Day1 of IPL Auction 2022 would now be looking for pure match-winners on Day 2 of TATA IPL 2022 Auction. Odean Smith, Yash Dhull will be prime target

IPL Trophy during day one of the TATA Indian Premier League Player Auction. Photo:Sportzpics for IPL
The second and final day of the Tata IPL 2022 Mega Auction is here and since only 74 players including 20 overseas were sold on Dy-1 of the IPL Mega Auction 2022, the 10 teams still need 143 players in total to get a maximum of 25 players in their squad. 

Today, the teams would have to submit a list of 20 players each who would go under accelerated auction after the regular auction, which would follow the same pattern as Day-1, gets over. The players provided in the accelerated list would be the ones unsold on Day-1.


Key Players at Focus on Day-2 of IPL Mega Auction

The teams having more or less acquired the core strength of their team would now be looking for pure match-winners who with their skillset can win the matches on any given day in IPL 2022. Thus in that category, the following players can be the most expensive buys today.
  • Odean Smith
  • Evin Lewis
  • Jofra Archer
  • Eoin Morgan
  • Liam Livingstone
  • Marnus Labuschagne
  • Devon Conway
  • Yash Dhull
  • Vijay Shankar
  • Raj Angad Bawa

IPL 2022 Mega Auction- Top 10 expensive buys of Day-1

Player                        Price (In Crores)   Team (Bought by)

Ishan Kishan             15.25                     MI
Deepak Chahar         14.00                    CSK
Shreyas Iyer              12.25                    KKR
Nicholas Pooran        10.75                    SRH
Harshal Patel             10.75                    RCB
Wanindu Hasaranga  10.75                    RCB
Shardul Thakur          10.75                    DC
Prasidh Krishna         10.00                    LSG
Avesh Khan               10.00                    LSG
Lockie Ferguson        10.00                    GT

 
Purse remaining for each IPL team after Day-1 of Tata IPL Mega Auction 2022

Team       Money

RCB -     09.25 crore
MI -         27.85 crore
PBKS -   28.65 crore
SRH -     20.15 crore
CSK -     20.5 crore
DC -       16.50 crore
KKR -     12.65 crore
RR -       12.15 crore
LSG-      06.90 crore
GT-        18.85 crore

