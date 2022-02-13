IPL 2022 Auction Live Day-2: Odean Smith, Yash Dhull to be prime targets
Teams having more or less acquired core strength at Day1 of IPL Auction 2022 would now be looking for pure match-winners on Day 2 of TATA IPL 2022 Auction. Odean Smith, Yash Dhull will be prime target
The second and final day of the Tata IPL 2022 Mega Auction is here and since only 74 players including 20 overseas were sold on Dy-1 of the IPL Mega Auction 2022, the 10 teams still need 143 players in total to get a maximum of 25 players in their squad.
Today, the teams would have to submit a list of 20 players each who would go under accelerated auction after the regular auction, which would follow the same pattern as Day-1, gets over. The players provided in the accelerated list would be the ones unsold on Day-1.
Key Players at Focus on Day-2 of IPL Mega Auction
The teams having more or less acquired the core strength of their team would now be looking for pure match-winners who with their skillset can win the matches on any given day in IPL 2022. Thus in that category, the following players can be the most expensive buys today.
- Odean Smith
- Evin Lewis
- Jofra Archer
- Eoin Morgan
- Liam Livingstone
- Marnus Labuschagne
- Devon Conway
- Yash Dhull
- Vijay Shankar
- Raj Angad Bawa
IPL 2022 Mega Auction- Top 10 expensive buys of Day-1
Player Price (In Crores) Team (Bought by)
Ishan Kishan 15.25 MI
Deepak Chahar 14.00 CSK
Shreyas Iyer 12.25 KKR
Nicholas Pooran 10.75 SRH
Harshal Patel 10.75 RCB
Wanindu Hasaranga 10.75 RCB
Shardul Thakur 10.75 DC
Prasidh Krishna 10.00 LSG
Avesh Khan 10.00 LSG
Lockie Ferguson 10.00 GT
Purse remaining for each IPL team after Day-1 of Tata IPL Mega Auction 2022
Team Money
RCB - 09.25 crore
MI - 27.85 crore
PBKS - 28.65 crore
SRH - 20.15 crore
CSK - 20.5 crore
DC - 16.50 crore
KKR - 12.65 crore
RR - 12.15 crore
LSG- 06.90 crore
GT- 18.85 crore
