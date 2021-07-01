Lionel Messi becomes free agent as Barcelona contract expired on June 30

-
ALSO READ
La Liga 2020-21: Lionel Messi registers his 650th goal for Barcelona
Messi should not have doubts about this Barcelona team, says coach Koeman
La Liga: Lionel Messi suspended 2 matches for hitting opponent
Lionel Messi's Argentina draws 1-1 with Chile at Copa America
Ramos returns for Real Madrid amid doubts about his future
-
Argentine striker Lionel Messi has finally become a free agent after his contract with Barcelona expired on June 30.
Barcelona was hopeful of renewing Messi's contract before the June 30 deadline, however it has not been yet and as a result, the 34-year-old is now officially a free agent, reported Goal.com.
Messi had expressed his desire to leave the club at the end of the 2019-20 season. However, after a lot of deliberations, Barcelona was able to keep the Argentine striker for one more season.
The striker is currently with the Argetina squad for the ongoing Copa America. The side will next play against Ecuador in the quarterfinals of the tournament on Sunday, July 4.
Messi had risen to the occasion as Argentina defeated Bolivia in the ongoing Copa America on June 29. Messi scored two goals as Argentina defeated Bolivia 4-1 to finish at the top of Group A in the ongoing Copa America with 10 points from four games.
As he stepped onto the field to play against Bolivia, Messi broke Argentina's record for most national team caps. This was the 148th time that Messi walked out to the pitch to represent Argentina.
Messi went past Javier Mascherano to achieve the feat. In the game, Messi scored two goals in the 33rd and 42nd minutes respectively.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor