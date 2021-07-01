Lionel Messi becomes free agent as Barcelona contract expired on June 30

Argentine striker has finally become a free agent after his contract with Barcelona expired on June 30.

Barcelona was hopeful of renewing Messi's contract before the June 30 deadline, however it has not been yet and as a result, the 34-year-old is now officially a free agent, reported Goal.com.

Messi had expressed his desire to leave the club at the end of the 2019-20 season. However, after a lot of deliberations, Barcelona was able to keep the Argentine striker for one more season.

The striker is currently with the Argetina squad for the ongoing Copa America. The side will next play against Ecuador in the quarterfinals of the tournament on Sunday, July 4.

Messi had risen to the occasion as Argentina defeated Bolivia in the ongoing Copa America on June 29. Messi scored two goals as Argentina defeated Bolivia 4-1 to finish at the top of Group A in the ongoing Copa America with 10 points from four games.

As he stepped onto the field to play against Bolivia, Messi broke Argentina's record for most national team caps. This was the 148th time that Messi walked out to the pitch to represent Argentina.

Messi went past Javier Mascherano to achieve the feat. In the game, Messi scored two goals in the 33rd and 42nd minutes respectively.

