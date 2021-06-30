Messi breaks Argentina's record for caps at Copa America win

became Argentina's most capped international player, marking the occasion with two goals as he led his national team to a 4-1 win over Bolivia at the

The 34-year-old Messi's 148th appearance for beat the mark previously held by retired defender Javier Mascherano.

His two goals and one assist helped ensure top spot in Group A, setting up a quarterfinal against Ecuador on Saturday.

Messi made his debut in 2005 in a 2-1 win in a friendly against Hungary. He was sent off during that match after hitting a rival with his elbow.

The Barcelona striker, who holds the all-time Argentina high of 75 goals, is also seeking to break two South American records: Pele's as the top goal scorer of a national team (77 for Brazil), and Chile's Sergio Livingstone mark of 34 for most appearances (Messi has 31).

Diego Maradona scored 32 goals in 87 matches for Argentina, including the 1986 World Cup triumph. Messi, despite his impressive individual statistics, is yet to win a major title for Argentina.

He was runner-up at the 2014 World Cup and at two editions of in 2015 and in '16.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)