Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Football's hottest debate rages on

It may have been a rest day at the World Cup on Thursday but there was no stopping the discussion that never ends — who is the better player, Lionel or With no games in the Qatari capital for the second straight day, fans streamed to the Souk Waqif to shop and see the sights, and the decade-long debate about who is the GOAT — the “greatest of all time” — continued in the cafes and restaurants. Fans of Argentina, who meet Netherlands in their World Cup quarter-final on Friday, and Portugal, who take on Morocco on Saturday, were well-represented in the streets and squares of the souk, with plenty of neutrals weighing in too.

Alex Sandro could miss QF, says Tite Brazil’s first-choice left back Alex Sandro has not fully recovered from injury and is doubtful for the quarter-final against Croatia on Friday, manager Tite said. Alex Sandro was substituted in the 86th minute of Brazil’s second World Cup Group G match against Switzerland with a muscle problem in his left hip.