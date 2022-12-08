LATEST NEWS
You are here: Home » Sports Â» Football Â» News
Portugal is stepping out of Ronaldo's long shadow at FIFA World Cup
Business Standard

Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Football's hottest debate rages on

It may have been a rest day at the World Cup on Thursday but there was no stopping the football discussion that never ends - who is the better player, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?

Topics
Cristiano Ronaldo | Messi | football

Agencies 

Messi, Ronaldo
Messi, Ronaldo

It may have been a rest day at the World Cup on Thursday but there was no stopping the football discussion that never ends — who is the better player, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? With no games in the Qatari capital for the second straight day, fans streamed to the Souk Waqif to shop and see the sights, and the decade-long debate about who is the GOAT — the “greatest of all time” — continued in the cafes and restaurants. Fans of Argentina, who meet Netherlands in their World Cup quarter-final on Friday, and Portugal, who take on Morocco on Saturday, were well-represented in the streets and squares of the souk, with plenty of neutrals weighing in too.

Alex Sandro could miss QF, says Tite

Brazil’s first-choice left back Alex Sandro has not fully recovered from injury and is doubtful for the quarter-final against Croatia on Friday, manager Tite said.

Alex Sandro was substituted in the

86th minute of Brazil’s second World Cup Group G match against Switzerland with a muscle problem in his left hip.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Cristiano Ronaldo

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 22:45 IST

`