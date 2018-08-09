Ind vs Eng 2nd Test: After defeat, India look to revive fortunes at Lord's

As they step into London’s Lord’s Cricket Ground for the 2nd Test of their 5-match series against England, the Virat Kohli-led would expect its struggling batsmen to take more responsibility and help beat the hosts to level the series. In the first Test, played at Birmingham’s Edgbaston ground, India had come close to taking a lead but fallen short by 31 runs. If captain Kohli had received more support from his batting partners, the result there might have been different.

The Pujara and number 3 conundrum

Indian team management would be in a dilemma over the batting line-up. At Edgbaston, Captain Kohli chose to play Shikhar Dhawan ahead of Cheteshwar Pujara, and fitted in K L Rahul in the playing 11. Experimentation with the number three spot is nothing new for India’s team management. The Kohli-Ravi Shastri combine first played around with number three in 2014-15, when Rohit Sharma was picked ahead of Pujara for the fourth Test against Australia at Sydney.

That experiment lasted two Tests against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka (first Test at Galle), before Sharma was moved down the order and Ajinkya Rahane was made to bat at number three in the next two Tests. Pujara returned at number three in the home series against South Africa (2015) and the status quo was maintained for six Tests, before he was dropped again for the third Test in West Indies (St Lucia, 2016). There, much to everyone's surprise, Kohli himself batted at number three, scoring 3 and 4 in the two innings. The common aspect among these previous changes was Pujara's poor form (in Australia, he had scored 201 runs in three Tests before being dropped) or strike rate (in the second Test at Jamaica, he scored 46 runs off 223 balls at 28.93 before being dropped). The question for the team management to answer is whether or not it wants Pujara, who has played county cricket this summer, back in the playing eleven.

Shikhar Dhawan. Photo: Reuters

Nothing seems to have really changed since Birmingham, where Dhawan managed only 26 and 13, and Rahul scored 4 and 13. According to the Indian camp, that was a difficult pitch to bat on and their experiment could still continue. Even so, with 36 different playing XIs in as many Tests under Kohli's captaincy, the Indian line-up is begging for consistency.

After the Edgbaston Test, former skipper also criticised frequent changes to the playing 11. In an Instagram post, Ganguly wrote: "One criticism for is that he should give a consistent run to his batters and more time before dropping them. The failure against swing in English conditions can't be used as an excuse any more as everyone knows that it's what you get when you come to England. You can't be excused all the time & we have lost before in 2011 & 2014. You've to bat well. It's a very well-known fact that the ball will swing in England the same way as Australia is known for its pacy wickets. So, if previously you've scored runs there is no reason you can't now."

How Lord’s pitch could behave in 2nd Test

There has been a healthy amount of grass on the Lord's pitch. It is expected that the groundsmen will shave some bits off before the first ball. But even if they don't, the general expectation is that the pitch would turn out to be quite dry, according to a PTI report.

Will play the Lord’s Test?

The dry English conditions this time and R Ashwin’s 7 wickets at Edgbaston would have prompted Indian camp to rethink what bowling strategy they would go with. India bowling coach Bharat Arun has ruled out playing an extra batsman, despite the failure of the Indian batting line-up. He also mentioned that a second spinner could come into contention, according to PTI.

In that scenario, can expect to be left out, with Ishant Sharma, and Hardik Pandya handling the pace duties. The second spinner slot for the Lord’s Test would be interesting: The previous time Ravindra Jadeja played at Lord's (in 2014), he took 3-99 in two innings but scored 68 in the second innings, underlining his value with the bat and helping India put on a match-winning total. It isn't easy to overlook Kuldeep Yadav, either. There is a strong appreciation for his talent in the Indian camp, and it was once again noticeable in the nets as he bowled to skipper on Tuesday, beating him with drift and turn on more than a couple of occasions. He got thumbs-up and smiles of admiration from the Indian captain. In dry English conditions, wrist spin is a premium weapon, particularly against a line-up that hasn't faced Kuldeep much (barring Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler).

Who will replace Ben Stokes in

For England, picking their playing 11 is much easier, as Dawid Malan is dropped and Ben Stokes is unavailable due to an ongoing court case for affray. So, Joe Root only has to decide if he wants two spinners or not. Moeen Ali will walk into the side and take up one of those vacant spots. It will also mean a Lord's debut for 20-year-old Oliver Pope, as three pacers James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Sam Curran should be enough on a dry, spin-friendly wicket.

The greater concern for England would be their recent record at the 'Home of Cricket'. Since India's last Lord’s visit, England have won only three of their nine Tests here.

Here are the playing 11 probables of both the sides:

England playing 11: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root, Oliver Pope, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Stuart Board, James Anderson, Moeen Ali or Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid

India Playing 11: Murali Vijay, K L Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan or Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami

India’s record at Lord’s cricket ground in London:

India have played 17 matches at Lord’s, of they have lost 11 and won only two. The most recent win for India came in 2014, when took 7 wickets to win the match under M S Dhoni’s captaincy. India could take inspiration from that game ahead of the 2nd test.

Total: 17

England: 11

India: 2

Drawn: 4

head-to-head comparison in Test matches

Total

Matches played: 118

India won: 25

England won: 44

Drawn: 49

In England

Matches played: 58

India won: 6

England won: 31

Drawn: 21

When and where to watch England vs India, 2nd Test

Match Date: 9 August - 13 August 2018

Match Timing: 3:30 pm (IST), 10:00 am (GMT), 11:00 am (Local time)

Match Venue: Lord’s cricket ground, London, England

2nd Test match live streaming details

match will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD in English Commentary. India vs England second Test match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv app. Tatasky subscribers can also live stream match on Tatasky mobile app.

Here is a look at the latest ahead of India vs England 2nd Test at Lord’s:



Don't be judgemental, problem is not technical but mental, says Virat Kohli: Captain today urged followers of Indian cricket to not be judgemental about his team's poor batting performance after just one Test as the problem is more about making "mental adjustments" rather than technical. India lost the first Test against England by 31 runs with only skipper Kohli crossing the 50 run mark in both innings. "We should not judge so fast, and jump to conclusions As a team, we keep patience. We don't judge so fast. We don't see any pattern to (the failures). As far as wickets falling in heap is concerned, it is not about technique, it is more of a mental aspect," Kohli said at the pre-match press conference. "There must be a clear plan on how to face the first 20-30 balls, and more often than not that plan does not involve aggression. There we need some composure rather than aggression. As a batting unit, we have discussed that," the skipper said.

Sachin Tendulkar’s advice to Virat Kohli: He has "been there and done that" which is the reason why Sachin Tendulkar's singular piece of advice for Virat Kohli is to worry less and follow his instincts. When asked about what would he tell Kohli, Tendulkar told ESPN Cricinfo: "I would say, just continue, he's doing a fantastic job so just continue. Don't worry about what's happening around you, keep your focus on what you want to achieve, and let your heart guide the way." The highest run-getter in Tests and ODIs wants Kohli to remain passionate about his goal. "Along the way, there will be plenty of things said and done, but eventually, if you are passionate about what you want in life, then the results will invariably follow. "I can tell you from my own experience, however many runs you score they are never enough. You want more runs, and that is the case with Virat. However many runs he scores, it will never be enough for him," he said. "The downfall starts when you are satisfied. It's nice to be happy, but never be satisfied when you are a batsman. Bowlers can only get 10 wickets, but batters can go on and on, so don't be satisfied, just be happy” said the master blaster.

Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the 2nd Test: Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the second Test against England as he has not fully recovered from a left thumb injury, bowling coach Bharat Arun said. Bumrah underwent surgery after fracturing his thumb during the first T20 International against Ireland in June. Earlier Indian team management hoped that Bumrah will recover before the Lord’s Test. "He (Bumrah) is bowling fit right now. But it is too early to put him into a match situation. He has bandaged plaster... yet to come out of his hand. For the second Test, he is out of contention," Arun said. ()

Virat Kohli holds special place among Indian greats, says Manjrekar: Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has asserted that skipper Virat Kohli has made a special place for himself "among the Indian greats." "Even among Indian greats now, he's finding a special place. It's amazing. You talk about dirty Varanasi waters, but Indian waters keep producing these kinds of phenomenal batting talents, year after year, generation after generation," the International Cricket Council (ICC) website quoted Manjrekar, as saying. "Sunil Gavaskar quit in 1987. We had Tendulkar two years later, in 1989. And as he was winding up his long career, here comes Virat Kohli," he added.

Virat Kohli is already close to being a legend, says M S Dhoni: At the helm during Virat Kohli's transition from a gifted youngster to a seasoned master, Mahendra Singh Dhoni said the current India skipper is close to being a legend for all the brilliance he has shown in the last few years. "He (Kohli) is the best, and has already reached a status, where he is close to (being) a legend. So I am very happy for him. And the way he has batted everywhere and in the last few years, he has just been brilliant." "He keeps taking the team forward and that is what you want from a leader. So all the best to him," Dhoni said.

Dhoni or Dravid as important as "larger than life" Kohli, says ICC chief executive Richardson: The world cricket needs it "larger than life characters" like Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes but it "equally needs" a Mahendra Singh Dhoni or a Rahul Dravid to "stay on good side of line", feels ICC Chief Executive David Richardson. At the MCC's 2018 Cowdrey Lecture, Richardson expressed his concerns about the amount of cheating and sledging in international cricket expecting more initiative from the players and coaches. "On the field the cricket needs its larger than life characters. Its Colin Milburns, Freddie Flintoffs, Shane Warnes, Virat Kohlis, Ben Stokes but we equally it needs its Frank Worrells, its Mahendra Singh Dhonis, its Rahul Dravids, its Colin Cowdreys to make sure that we all stay in the good side of that line," Richardson said during his lecture.

Lord's Test will be a tough challenge for India, says Glen McGrath: Former Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath on Monday said that India's upcoming encounter with England in the second Test of the ongoing five-match series is going to be a tough one, especially after losing the opener. "It is going to be a tough challenge for the Indian team and there is no doubt about it. They have gone down one-nil against the home team which will make it difficult for them. "Virat showed that he can still score runs there, while Ishant also took five wickets. So, India have to find a way for rest of the team to perform well. They have got the ability to create chances to bowl the team out. So, it is going to be a good challenge," he added.

If Hardik learns from Stokes, it could be defining series for him, says Ian Chappell: The former Australian captain also feels that Pandya should be batting at No 6 in the current line-up. "India's search for a seam-bowling allrounder is still a work in progress but Hardik Pandya displayed determination and discipline to go with his undoubted skills in an important partnership with Kohli," Chappell wrote in his column for ESPN Cricinfo. "Perhaps a move to No 6 would further bolster his batting confidence and if he can also profit from watching Stokes' efforts with the ball, this could be a defining series for the talented all-rounder," Chappell assessed. ()