LSG vs RCB: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of DY Patil Stadium

After a scintillating century against Mumbai Indians, KL Rahul, the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants, who celebrated his birthday on Monday, April 18, would be pumped to get going once again when he takes the field on April 19 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
On the other hand, the Challengers from Bangalore would also be happy to get back on the winning ways in their last game against Delhi Capitals. They would now look to continue thee momentum in this game.
LSG vs RCB Pitch Report
The Pitch at the Dy Patil Stadium is one made for quality cricket as chasing even 160 has proved tough at this wicket. For today’s match between Lucknow and Bangalore, the pitch will have something for the bowlers as it will offer some bounce for pacers and grip for the spinners. Being a night game, the spinners might face some difficulty gripping the ball as dew will make it wet.
LSG vs RCB DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai Weather Report
For today’s match between Lucknow and Bangalore, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 63-79%, while the temperature will hover between 30 to 29 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm.
The Weather in Navi Mumbai is slightly better than Mumbai in terms of hgumifity and the amount of dew
LSG vs RCB Live Streaming
The LSG vs RCB match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. This match between Lucknow and Bangalore can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
When and Where would LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 Match take place?
The match between PBKS and SRH would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs GMT on April 19, 2022, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's Indian Premier League.
Where can people watch the IPL 2022 Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live and Exclusive?
People can watch KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants take on Faf du Plessis’ Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on their Television sets. On Smart Phones and online, the IPL 2022 match between LSG and RCB can be Live Streamed on Hotstar Application and Website.
