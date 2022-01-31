Manchester United player Greenwood arrested on suspicion of rape

-
Manchester United player Mason Greenwood was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault on Sunday after a woman posted visual and audio allegations on social media of an incident.
United said the 20-year-old forward will not return to training or play matches until further notice."
The police did not name Greenwood but the statement about the investigation was provided after inquiries about the footballer.
Greater Manchester Police were made aware earlier today of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence," the force said in a statement.
An investigation was launched and following enquiries we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault.
He remains in custody for questioning. Enquiries are ongoing."
Greenwood progressed through the United academy into the first team and he extended his contract last year through 2025.
Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind, the club said.
There was no public response from Greenwood several hours after the allegations were first posted.
