Messi, Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties at FIFA World Cup 2022

-
ALSO READ
Fifa WC 2022: Leverkusen says giving World Cup to Qatar was 'scandalous'
FIFA World Cup 2022: How to get tickets, reach Qatar, watch the game live
Fifa World Cup, NED vs ARG Highlights: Argentina in semis, win shootout 4-3
Fifa World Cup: Why are players wearing Batman-style facemasks in Qatar?
Fifa WC Highlights: Morocoo beat Spain on penalties, enter last 8 1st time
-
Lionel Messi's quest to win the World Cup moves into the semifinals after Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout on Friday.
Messi converted his penalty in the shootout and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martnez saved two attempts. Lautaro Martinez scored the clinching penalty.
The match finished 2-2 after extra time, with Messi scoring one goal and setting up another. The Netherlands equalized in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time.
Argentina will play Croatia in the semifinals on Tuesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, December 10 2022. 09:22 IST