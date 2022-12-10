LATEST NEWS
Messi, Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties at FIFA World Cup 2022

The match finished 2-2 after extra time, with Messi scoring one goal and setting up another

AP  |  Lusail 

Argentina vs Netherlands, FIFA WC 2022
A visual from the penalty shootout (Photo- FIFA WC)

Lionel Messi's quest to win the World Cup moves into the semifinals after Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout on Friday.

Messi converted his penalty in the shootout and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martnez saved two attempts. Lautaro Martinez scored the clinching penalty.

The match finished 2-2 after extra time, with Messi scoring one goal and setting up another. The Netherlands equalized in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time.

Argentina will play Croatia in the semifinals on Tuesday.

First Published: Sat, December 10 2022. 09:22 IST

