Messi, Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties at FIFA World Cup 2022

Lionel Messi's quest to win the World Cup moves into the semifinals after beat the 4-3 in a penalty shootout on Friday.

Messi converted his penalty in the shootout and goalkeeper Emiliano Martnez saved two attempts. Lautaro Martinez scored the clinching penalty.

The match finished 2-2 after extra time, with Messi scoring one goal and setting up another. The equalized in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time.

will play Croatia in the semifinals on Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)