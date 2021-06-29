Euro 2020: Hazard, De Bruyne likely to miss Belgium's QF clash vs Italy

-
Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne will most likely miss Belgium's crunch Euro 2020 quarter-final against Italy here in Allianz Arena at Munich, according to team's head coach Roberto Martinez.
Kevin De Bruyne who has one goal and two assists to his name from his first three outings at the Euros was substituted three minutes into the second half on Sunday in Seville after going to the ground after a challenge from behind from Joao Palhinha.
The Red Devils captain Eden Hazard, meanwhile, pulled his hamstring and was taken off three minutes before the full-time.
"The initial information that we have from medical staff is positive for both, they will remain with the squad and they have no structural damage," Goal.com quoted Martinez as saying during his latest press conference.
"But we are running up against time and it is very difficult to see them fully fit. So, we have to take it day by day to try and get them fit. We were all a bit concerned before we got the news from the scans and it was a relief to all that we can now work on trying to get them fit again," the coach added.
Earlier Hazard had stated that he will stay with the squad until the end of Euro 2020 even if a hamstring injury rules him out of the tournament.
Belgium has also confirmed second-choice goalkeeper Simon Mignolet will return to Club Brugge for treatment following an injury to his knee after scans showed he will not recover in time for their quarter-final on Friday.
On Sunday, Thorgan Hazard's strike helped Belgium knock out Portugal 1-0 in the ongoing European Championships and as a result, the side would now play against Italy in the quarterfinals on Friday.
