MI vs PBKS: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 23

-
IPL 2022 Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Toss Timing
Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma and Punjab captain Mayank Agarwal would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the CSK vs RCB toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
Here's how the Playing 11 of MI and RCB would look like
Mumbai Indians need to work on their tactics and bring in Tymal Mills and Fabian Allen in place of Basil Thampi and Ramandeep Singh straightway. With Allen and Ashwin, there would be eight overs of a different kind of spin and then in the middle, either Rohit Sharma himself or Dewald Brevis could roll their arm over. If not Dewald, Tim David could be played and he does more than a decent job with his off-spin, just to provide all varieties in the spin department.
Punjab would also look to bring back Bhanuka Rajapaksa given how badly Odean Smith has performed both with the bat and with the ball ever since Punjab’s first outing in which he played an important role with the bat. In his place, Bhanuka Rajapaksa could be played with the extra responsibility of bowling at least two overs each given to Liam Livingstone and Sharukh Khan both.
MI Predicted Playing 11
Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis/Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills
PBKS Predicted Playing 11
Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa/Odean Smith, Jonny Bairstow(w), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh,
MI IPL 2022 Squad
Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi, Tymal Mills, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande, Tim David, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan
PBKS IPL 2022 Squad
Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow(w), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Benny Howell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa
