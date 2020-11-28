Michael Vaughan feels India will lose to Australia in all formats

-
ALSO READ
IND vs AUS highlights: Poor bowling costs India 1st ODI despite Hardik's 90
India vs Australia 1st ODI highlights: Australia beats India by 66 runs
Check India vs Australia st ODI playing 11 prediction, head to head details
IND vs AUS 1st ODI preview: Rohit-less Team India venture into unknown
IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Here's what Mathew Wade said on training separately
-
Former England captain and staunch critic of Indian cricket team, Michael Vaughan predicted that Virat Kohli's men will lose to Australia in all three formats of the tour which began on Friday.
India made a disastrous start to the tour with a 66-run loss against Australia in the opening ODI but more importantly looked out of sorts as a unit.
Check IND vs AUS 2nd ODI playing 11 prediction here
"Early call ... I think Australia will beat India this tour in all formats convincingly," Vaughan tweeted on Friday.
Vaughan didn't like the "old school" mentality of playing five specialist bowlers which backfired badly.
Check IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match time and date here
"This Indian ODI team is too (sic) old school for me .... Just 5 bowling options & the batting isn't deep enough," he further tweeted.
Friday's ODI saw India taking more than four hours to finish their quota of overs and Vaughan wasn't too amused.
Check India-Australia series latest news updates here
"India's over rate is appalling ... !!! Body language defensive ... fielding is my standard (shocking) ... Bowling ordinary !!!
"Aussies on the other hand have been outstanding ... Long tour for India me thinks.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor