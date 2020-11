Check AUS vs IND 2nd ODI head to head, playing 11, Sydney weather details

Indian cricket team will look to make a comeback after a 66-run drubbing, when Virat Kohli-led side takes on Australia in the second One Day International (ODI) of three-match series at Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday (November 29). In the first ODI Australia posted a mammoth 375 runs target as India missed sixth bowling option.



Kohli would look make some changes in India playing 11 for the second ODI and may include Kuldeep Yadav in place of Yuzvendra Chahal, who leaked 89 runs in 10 overs. While Shardul Thakur may replace Navdeep Saini, who conceded 83 runs in 10 Overs.



IND vs AUS head to head Overall: 141

Australia won: 79

India won: 52

For Australia, injury would be a concern and if failed to get match fit then Cameron Green may replace him as Steve Smith hinted after the match. "If he is not (fit) then someone has to come in, he has to bowl, yes perhaps Cameron Green," said Smith.Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini/Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav/ Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.Rain will not play spoilsport in IND vs AUS second ODI and temperature is likely to be in high 30s during the match. The new-ball bowlers in the second innings may get the help of a nip due to high humidity in the evenings.The IND vs AUS second ODI will be played at the same venue i.e. Sydney Cricket Ground. The Sydney pitch may support spinner as the game progresses due to high afternoon temperature.The ODI series is also part ofHere are the squads of both the teams:India ODI squad: (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper).Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (vc), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.