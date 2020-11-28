JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » India Australia Series » News

Seventh Pakistan cricket team member tests positive for Covid-19
Business Standard

Check AUS vs IND 2nd ODI head to head, playing 11, Sydney weather details

Captain Kohli may bring Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur in India playing 11 for the second ODI after lacklusture performance of Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini in first ODI

Topics
India vs Australia | India cricket team | Australia cricket team

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

India cricket teamIndia cricket team
Shardul Thakur may replace Navdeep Saini, who conceded 83 runs in 10 Overs. Photo: @BCCI

Indian cricket team will look to make a comeback after a 66-run drubbing, when Virat Kohli-led side takes on Australia in the second One Day International (ODI) of three-match series at Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday (November 29). In the first ODI Australia posted a mammoth 375 runs target as India missed sixth bowling option.
 
Kohli would look make some changes in India playing 11 for the second ODI and may include Kuldeep Yadav in place of Yuzvendra Chahal, who leaked 89 runs in 10 overs. While Shardul Thakur may replace Navdeep Saini, who conceded 83 runs in 10 Overs.

Check India-Australia series latest news updates here

IND vs AUS head to head

  • Overall: 141
  • Australia won: 79
  • India won: 52 
For Australia, Marcus Stoinis injury would be a concern and if failed to get match fit then Cameron Green may replace him as Steve Smith hinted after the match. "If he is not (fit) then someone has to come in, he has to bowl, yes perhaps Cameron Green," said Smith.
 
How to watch IND vs AUS live match free

India vs Australia 2nd ODI playing 11 prediction
 
India tentative playing: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini/Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav/ Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.
 
Australia tentative playing 11: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.
 
Australia vs India 2nd ODI: Sydney weather on November 29
 
Rain will not play spoilsport in IND vs AUS second ODI and temperature is likely to be in high 30s during the match. The new-ball bowlers in the second innings may get the help of a nip due to high humidity in the evenings.
 
India vs Australia 2nd ODI pitch report
 
The IND vs AUS second ODI will be played at the same venue i.e. Sydney Cricket Ground. The Sydney pitch may support spinner as the game progresses due to high afternoon temperature.
 
The India vs Australia ODI series is also part of ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.
 
ICC WC ODI Super League points table
 
Here are the squads of both the teams:
 
India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper).
 
Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (vc), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, November 28 2020. 12:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY