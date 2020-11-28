Check AUS vs IND 2nd ODI head to head, playing 11, Sydney weather details

-
-
Indian cricket team will look to make a comeback after a 66-run drubbing, when Virat Kohli-led side takes on Australia in the second One Day International (ODI) of three-match series at Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday (November 29). In the first ODI Australia posted a mammoth 375 runs target as India missed sixth bowling option.
Kohli would look make some changes in India playing 11 for the second ODI and may include Kuldeep Yadav in place of Yuzvendra Chahal, who leaked 89 runs in 10 overs. While Shardul Thakur may replace Navdeep Saini, who conceded 83 runs in 10 Overs.
Check India-Australia series latest news updates here
How to watch IND vs AUS live match free
India vs Australia 2nd ODI playing 11 prediction
India tentative playing: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini/Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav/ Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.
Australia tentative playing 11: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.
Australia vs India 2nd ODI: Sydney weather on November 29
Rain will not play spoilsport in IND vs AUS second ODI and temperature is likely to be in high 30s during the match. The new-ball bowlers in the second innings may get the help of a nip due to high humidity in the evenings.
India vs Australia 2nd ODI pitch report
The IND vs AUS second ODI will be played at the same venue i.e. Sydney Cricket Ground. The Sydney pitch may support spinner as the game progresses due to high afternoon temperature.
The India vs Australia ODI series is also part of ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.
ICC WC ODI Super League points table
Here are the squads of both the teams:
India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper).
Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (vc), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.
