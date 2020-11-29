JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » India Australia Series » News

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI LIVE: Can India find right balance in a must-win game?

The India vs Australia live toss will take place at 8:40 am IST. Check IND vs AUS live score, playing 11 and match updates here

Topics
India vs Australia | India cricket team | Australia cricket team

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Aaron Finch and Virat at the India vs Australia 2nd ODI toss. Photo: @BCCI
The IND vs AUS live toss for the second ODI will take place at 8:40 am IST. Photo: @BCCI
India needs to find a right balance in 2nd One Day International (ODI), when Virat Kohli will lead its troops to level the three-match series against Australia at Sydney Cricket ground today. India have just one day to rebound and recover from the psychological blow after a 66-run drubbing in the first ODI. The IND vs AUS ODI series is the first for India in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. The top seven teams will qualify for the 2023 World Cup, to be held in India.
 
ICC WC ODI Super League points table
 
India vs Australia 2nd ODI playing 11
 
Virat Kohli is likely to make some changes in India playing 11 as Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal leaked more than 80 runs in their full quota of overs. Australia, on the other hand, needs to find a place for injured Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green or Sean Abbott may replace him in the final line-up.
 
India vs Australia 2nd ODI live scorecard
 



Australia vs India live toss time and streaming details
 
The IND vs AUS second ODI will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network’s three channels. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/HD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary while Sony TEN 3 HD/SD in Hindi. The Live streaming of Australia vs India match will be available on Sony LIV app and website. The IND vs AUS live toss will take place at 8:40 am IST.

How to watch IND vs AUS live match free
 
Stay tuned for India vs Australia live match updates…
 

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh