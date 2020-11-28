Check India vs Australia 2nd ODI live streaming and toss timing details

-
-
Australian cricket team would look to seal the three-match One Day International (ODI) series, when Aaron Finch-led side takes on India in the 2nd ODI at Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday (Nov 29). Australian batsmen sent Indian bowlers for a leather hunt as they posted 374-6, which is also a third highest score against India.
|Top 3 totals vs India in ODIs
|Score
|Team
|Venue
|Year
|Result
|438-4
|South Africa
|Mumbai
|2015
|India lost
|411-8
|Sri Lanka
|Rajkot
|2009
|India won
|374-8
|Australia
|Sydney
|2020
|India lost
Going into the second ODI, India's battered bowling unit will have little time to regroup and limited resources at its disposal in a desperate bid to perform a redemption act and save the ODI series against a high-flying Australia. India may make some changes in its bowling department while Australia has to find a replacement of Marcus Stoinis, who went off the field after 2nd ball of his sixth over in first ODI.Check IND vs AUS 2nd ODI playing 11 prediction here
All you need to know about India vs Australia 1st ODI live telecast, streaming and live toss timings:
When will the India vs Australia 2nd ODI take place?
The IND vs AUS 2nd ODI will take place on November 29, Sunday.
Where will the AUS vs IND 2nd ODI be played?
The venue for Australia vs India 2nd ODI is Sydney Cricket Ground.
What will be the timings of the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match?
The second ODI between India cricket team and Australia cricket team will begin at 9:10 am IST or 2:40 pm Australian time.
At what time IND vs AUS 2nd ODI live toss will take place?
The live toss for the second ODI between Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 8:40 am IST or 2:10 pm local time.
Which TV channels will telecast the IND vs AUS cricket match live?
The Australia vs India 2nd ODI will be telecast live on the Sony SIX HD/SD, Sony TEN 1 HD/SD and Sony TEN 3 HD/SD in Hindi commentary.
Will Hotstar live stream the India vs Australia match?
No, Disney+Hotstar will not live stream the India’s tour of Australia 2020-21
How to live stream the India vs Australia 2nd ODI in India?
You can watch the live streaming of IND vs AUS match on Sony Liv app and website.
How to watch India vs Australia 2nd ODI free in India?
Doordarshan will live telecast the AUS vs IND live match on DD National and DD Sports (but not on cable network).
The India vs Australia ODI series is also a part of ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.
