Check India vs Australia 2nd ODI live streaming and toss timing details

Australian cricket team would look to seal the three-match One Day International (ODI) series, when Aaron Finch-led side takes on India in the 2nd ODI at Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday (Nov 29). Australian batsmen sent Indian bowlers for a leather hunt as they posted 374-6, which is also a third highest score against India.





Top 3 totals vs India in ODIs Score Team Venue Year Result 438-4 South Africa Mumbai 2015 India lost 411-8 Sri Lanka Rajkot 2009 India won 374-8 Australia Sydney 2020 India lost

Going into the second ODI, India's battered bowling unit will have little time to regroup and limited resources at its disposal in a desperate bid to perform a redemption act and save the ODI series against a high-flying Australia. India may make some changes in its bowling department while Australia has to find a replacement of Marcus Stoinis, who went off the field after 2nd ball of his sixth over in first ODI.

The IND vs AUS 2nd ODI will take place on November 29, Sunday. The venue for Australia vs India 2nd ODI is Sydney Cricket Ground. The second ODI between India and Australia will begin at 9:10 am IST or 2:40 pm Australian time.