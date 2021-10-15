MS Dhoni knows how to bring an environment together: Shane Watson

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021: Check full schedule and squad of Chennai Super Kings here
IPL 2021, CSK vs SRH playing 11: Bravo replace Curran in Chennai line-up
IPL 2021 final LIVE TOSS, CSK vs KKR: Morgan invites Chennai to bat first
IPL 2021, CSK vs MI highlights: Chennai Super Kings wins by 20 runs
IPL 2021: DC vs CSK playing 11: Uthappa replaces Raina in Chennai line-up
-
Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson pointed out that Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni knows how to bring an environment together. He also said that Dhoni knowns how to bring the best out of his players in the team. Chennai are playing their ninth IPL final on Friday against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Stadium.
"MS Dhoni just knows how to be able to continue to bring an environment together and just the best out of the players around them. That's the reason why CSK has always had all these different match winners. It hasn't just been one or two players that have stood out. He just knows how to allow people to get out of their own way," Watson said on The Chennai Super Kings Show on Star Sports on Friday.
Watson, who spent three seasons at Chennai and was the player of the match in the 2018 final, was in praise of how Dhoni stood up in the Qualifier 1 against the Delhi Capitals on Monday. In a chase of 173, Dhoni applied finishing touches with an unbeaten 18 off just six balls to take his team to the final.
"And, yes, CSK haven't been reliant on MS to score the runs that he's had in the past. But when the team needed him the most, just like in that Qualifier match, the great man just stood up as he has so many times in the past. And that for me, is the absolute beauty of him as a leader and also as a cricketer as well to see that human element of just the great man standing up when the team needed him and he did it with flying colours again."
--IANS
nr/akm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor