IPL 2021 final: CSK vs KKR playing 11, live toss time, streaming details

In grand finale of 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Dubai International Ground today. Kolkata who has won two IPL title so far, has not lost in finals and would look to continue its dream run this season after the marquee league was shifted to UAE. Talking about the playing 11, CSK is unlikely to make any changes in its playing as the team management would not want to tinker winning combination.
Meanwhile, KKR has been pondering over the inclusion of West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell in its playing 11. In the absence of Russell, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan made an impact in three-consecutive wins and helped the two-time champions to make maximum use of slow and sluggish Sharjah wicket. But CSK vs KKR final is scheduled to take place at Dubai, whose pitch does not favour the spinners much and Eoin Morgan would like to have an extra pace bowling option.
CSK vs KKR playing 11
CSK playing 11 (probables): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.
KKR playing 11 (probables): Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan/Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy.
CSK vs KKR head-to-head stats
Total matches played: 25
CSK won: 16
KKR won: 8
No result: 1
CSK highest score vs KKR: 220
KKR highest score vs CSK: 202
CSK lowest score vs KKR: 114
KKR lowest score vs CSK: 108
Know about IPL 2021 final match live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:
When will the CSK vs KKR final match be played?
The CSK vs KKR final match is scheduled to take place on October 15, Friday.
Where will CSK vs KKR final match be played?
The venue for the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 match is Dubai International Stadium.
What will be the match timings for today’s IPL 2021 match between Chennai and Kolkata?
The IPL match between the Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
At what time will the CSK vs KKR IPL match live toss take place?
The CSK vs KKR live toss between MS Dhoni and Eoin Morgan will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will telecast the CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 match live in India?
The CSK vs KKR will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.
How to live stream the CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 match in India?
The live streaming of CSK vs KKR IPL match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.
Here are the squads of both the teams:
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood, Suresh Raina, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Dominic Drakes, Bhagath Varma.
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Andre Russell, Harbhajan Singh, Tim Southee, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora.
