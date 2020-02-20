Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 schedule: Check fixture, match timing and venue

(MI), the defending champion, would like to continue its glorious run of last season in Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), too. The Rohit Sharma-led team would be eyeing a record fifth IPL title in the 13th season.

The Mumbai-based franchise will kick off its campaign against 2019 runner-up (CSK) in the tournament opener at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on March 29.





MI has made some strategic changes to its squad by bringing in Australian at the top of the batting order. With facing intermittent fitness issues, Australian bowling all-rounder should prove handy for Mumbai.

In IPL 2020, the Rohit Sharma-led side will play its only afternoon match (4 pm start) at home against on April 5.

Check MI full schedule here:

Date Match Time (IST) Venue MAR 29, SUN vs Chennai Super Kings 8:00 PM Mumbai APR 1, WED vs Mumbai Indians 8:00 PM Hyderabad APR 5, SUN vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 4:00 PM Mumbai APR 8, WED vs Mumbai Indians 8:00 PM Mohali APR 12, SUN Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians 8:00 PM Kolkata APR 15, WED Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals 8:00 PM Mumbai APR 20, MON Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab 8:00 PM Mumbai APR 24, FRI vs Mumbai Indians 8:00 PM Chennai APR 28, TUE Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders 8:00 PM Mumbai MAY 1, FRI Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals 8:00 PM Mumbai MAY 6, WED vs Mumbai Indians 8:00 PM Delhi MAY 9, SAT Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8:00 PM Mumbai MAY 11, MON Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians 8:00 PM Jaipur MAY 17, SUN vs Mumbai Indians 8:00 PM Bengaluru

