Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 schedule: Check fixture, match timing and venue

Mumbai Indians (MI), the defending champion, would like to continue its glorious run of last season in Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), too. The Rohit Sharma-led team would be eyeing a record fifth IPL title in the 13th season.
The Mumbai-based franchise will kick off its IPL 2020 campaign against 2019 runner-up Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the tournament opener at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on March 29.
MI has made some strategic changes to its IPL 2020 squad by bringing in Australian Chris Lynn at the top of the batting order. With Hardik Pandya facing intermittent fitness issues, Australian bowling all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile should prove handy for Mumbai.
In IPL 2020, the Rohit Sharma-led side will play its only afternoon match (4 pm start) at home against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 5.
Check MI IPL 2020 full schedule here:
|Date
|Match
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|MAR 29, SUN
|Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings
|8:00 PM
|Mumbai
|APR 1, WED
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians
|8:00 PM
|Hyderabad
|APR 5, SUN
|Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|4:00 PM
|Mumbai
|APR 8, WED
|Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians
|8:00 PM
|Mohali
|APR 12, SUN
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians
|8:00 PM
|Kolkata
|APR 15, WED
|Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
|8:00 PM
|Mumbai
|APR 20, MON
|Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab
|8:00 PM
|Mumbai
|APR 24, FRI
|Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians
|8:00 PM
|Chennai
|APR 28, TUE
|Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|8:00 PM
|Mumbai
|MAY 1, FRI
|Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
|8:00 PM
|Mumbai
|MAY 6, WED
|Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
|8:00 PM
|Delhi
|MAY 9, SAT
|Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8:00 PM
|Mumbai
|MAY 11, MON
|Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
|8:00 PM
|Jaipur
|MAY 17, SUN
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians
|8:00 PM
|Bengaluru
Here is the full the squad of Mumbai Indians:
|Player
|Team
|Retained/bought/traded
|Price (Rs cr)
|Previous team
|Aditya Tare
|MI
|Retained
|0.20
|DC
|Anmolpreet Singh
|MI
|Retained
|0.80
|SRH
|Anukul Roy
|MI
|Retained
|0.20
|KXIP
|Chris Lynn
|MI
|Bought
|2.00
|KXIP
|Dhawal Kulkarni
|MI
|Traded in
|0.75
|RR
|Digvijay Deshmukh (uncapped)
|MI
|Bought
|0.20
|KXIP
|Hardik Pandya
|MI
|Retained
|11.00
|SRH
|Ishan Kishan
|MI
|Retained
|6.20
|CSK
|Jasprit Bumrah
|MI
|Retained
|7.00
|CSK
|Jayant Yadav
|MI
|Retained
|0.50
|RCB
|Kieron Pollard
|MI
|Retained
|5.40
|MI
|Krunal Pandya
|MI
|Retained
|8.80
|CSK
|Lasith Malinga
|MI
|Retained
|2.00
|RR
|Mitchell McClenaghan
|MI
|Retained
|1.00
|DC
|Mohsin Khan (uncapped)
|MI
|Bought
|0.20
|SRH
|Nathan Coulter-Nile
|MI
|Bought
|8.00
|RCB
|Prince Balwant Rai Singh (uncapped)
|MI
|Bought
|0.20
|None
|Quinton de Kock
|MI
|Retained
|2.80
|Rahul Chahar
|MI
|Retained
|1.90
|Rohit Sharma
|MI
|Retained
|15.00
|Saurabh Tiwary
|MI
|Bought
|0.50
|MI
|Sherfane Rutherford
|MI
|Traded in
|2.00
|DC
|Suryakumar Yadav
|MI
|Retained
|3.20
|Trent Boult
|MI
|Traded in
|3.20
|DC