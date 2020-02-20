JUST IN
Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 schedule: Check match timing and venue
Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 schedule: Check fixture, match timing and venue

Mumbai Indians (MI), the defending champion, would like to continue its glorious run of last season in Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), too. The Rohit Sharma-led team would be eyeing a record fifth IPL title in the 13th season.

The Mumbai-based franchise will kick off its IPL 2020 campaign against 2019 runner-up Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the tournament opener at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on March 29.

MI has made some strategic changes to its IPL 2020 squad by bringing in Australian Chris Lynn at the top of the batting order. With Hardik Pandya facing intermittent fitness issues, Australian bowling all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile should prove handy for Mumbai.

In IPL 2020, the Rohit Sharma-led side will play its only afternoon match (4 pm start) at home against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 5.

Check MI IPL 2020 full schedule here:

Date Match Time (IST) Venue
MAR 29, SUN Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings 8:00 PM Mumbai
APR 1, WED Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians 8:00 PM Hyderabad
APR 5, SUN Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 4:00 PM Mumbai
APR 8, WED Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians 8:00 PM Mohali
APR 12, SUN Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians 8:00 PM Kolkata
APR 15, WED Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals 8:00 PM Mumbai
APR 20, MON Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab 8:00 PM Mumbai
APR 24, FRI Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians 8:00 PM Chennai
APR 28, TUE Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders 8:00 PM Mumbai
MAY 1, FRI Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals 8:00 PM Mumbai
MAY 6, WED Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians 8:00 PM Delhi
MAY 9, SAT Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8:00 PM Mumbai
MAY 11, MON Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians 8:00 PM Jaipur
MAY 17, SUN Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians 8:00 PM Bengaluru

Here is the full the squad of Mumbai Indians:


Player Team Retained/bought/traded Price (Rs cr) Previous team
Aditya Tare MI Retained 0.20 DC
Anmolpreet Singh MI Retained 0.80 SRH
Anukul Roy MI Retained 0.20 KXIP
Chris Lynn MI Bought 2.00 KXIP
Dhawal Kulkarni MI Traded in 0.75 RR
Digvijay Deshmukh (uncapped) MI Bought 0.20 KXIP
Hardik Pandya MI Retained 11.00 SRH
Ishan Kishan MI Retained 6.20 CSK
Jasprit Bumrah MI Retained 7.00 CSK
Jayant Yadav MI Retained 0.50 RCB
Kieron Pollard MI Retained 5.40 MI
Krunal Pandya MI Retained 8.80 CSK
Lasith Malinga MI Retained 2.00 RR
Mitchell McClenaghan MI Retained 1.00 DC
Mohsin Khan (uncapped) MI Bought 0.20 SRH
Nathan Coulter-Nile MI Bought 8.00 RCB
Prince Balwant Rai Singh (uncapped) MI Bought 0.20 None
Quinton de Kock MI Retained 2.80
Rahul Chahar MI Retained 1.90
Rohit Sharma MI Retained 15.00
Saurabh Tiwary MI Bought 0.50 MI
Sherfane Rutherford MI Traded in 2.00 DC
Suryakumar Yadav MI Retained 3.20
Trent Boult MI Traded in 3.20 DC

First Published: Thu, February 20 2020. 14:16 IST

