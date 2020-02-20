JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » IPL 2020 » News

IPL 2020: Check Chennai Super Kings schedule, match timings, venue here
Business Standard

Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 schedule: Check match timing and venue

Virat Kohli's RCB has never won an IPL title, and its last two seasons have been forgettable - sixth in 2018 and last in 2019. Will it be able to break the jinx in IPL 2020?

BS Web Team 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli reacts during IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab( KXIP) at I S Bindra Stadium in Mohali after winning first match in IPL 2019. Photo: PTI
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli reacts during IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab( KXIP) at I S Bindra Stadium in Mohali after winning first match in IPL 2019. Photo: PTI

Its captain Virat Kohli may be widely considered the best in business at present, but Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has never won the title in any of the 12 editions of Indian Premier League (IPL) played so far. In the 13th edition, the three-time finalist will kick start its IPL 2020 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home ground, Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy stadium, on March 31. RCB will play two afternoon matches (4 pm start) and 12 evening matches (8 pm start).

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Check Chennai Super Kings schedule, match timings, venue here

The team is entering IPL 2020 with a more rounded squad, having roped in Australian Aaron Finch and South African Chris Morris, among others. These new recruits are expected to give captain Kohli and AB de Villiers the much-needed support at the marquee event.

RCB’s performance in last two IPL seasons has been rather dismal — it finished eighth in IPL 2019 and sixth in IPL 2018.

Here is Royal Challengers Bangalore full schedule in IPL 2020:

Date Match Time Venue
MAR 31, TUE Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders 20:00 Bengaluru
APR 5, SUN Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 16:00 Mumbai
APR 7, TUE Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 20:00 Bengaluru
APR 10, FRI Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 20:00 Delhi
APR 14, TUE Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 20:00 Mohali
APR 18, SAT Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals 20:00 Bengaluru
APR 22, WED Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals 20:00 Bengaluru
APR 25, SAT Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 20:00 Jaipur
APR 27, MON Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 20:00 Chennai
MAY 3, SUN Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab 16:00 Bengaluru
MAY 5, TUE Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 20:00 Hyderabad
MAY 10, SUN Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 20:00 Kolkata
MAY 14, THU Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings 20:00 Bengaluru
MAY 17, SUN Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians 20:00 Bengaluru

Here is full RCB squad for IPL 2020:

Player Team Retained/bought Price (Rs cr) Previous team
Virat Kohli RCB Retained 17.00 RCB
A B de Villiers RCB Retained 11.00 RCB
Chris Morris RCB Bought 10.00 KKR
Yuzvendra Chahal RCB Retained 6.00 RCB
Shivam Dube RCB Retained 5.00 RCB
Aaron Finch RCB Bought 4.40 SRH
Umesh Yadav RCB Retained 4.20 RCB
Kane Richardson RCB Bought 4.00 RCB
Washington Sundar RCB Retained 3.20 RCB
Navdeep Saini RCB Retained 3.00 RCB
Mohammed Siraj RCB Retained 2.60 DC
Dale Steyn RCB Bought 2.00 CSK
Moeen Ali RCB Retained 1.70 KKR
Parthiv Patel RCB Retained 1.70 RCB
Pawan Negi RCB Retained 1.00 RCB
Gurkeerat Mann Singh RCB Retained 0.50 CSK
Isuru Udana RCB Bought 0.50 KXIP
Devdutt Padikkal RCB Retained 0.20 SRH
Joshua Philippe RCB Bought 0.20 KXIP
Pavan Deshpande (uncapped) RCB Bought 0.20 RCB
Shahbaz Ahmad (uncapped) RCB Bought 0.20 None

First Published: Thu, February 20 2020. 11:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY