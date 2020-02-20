Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 schedule: Check match timing and venue

Its captain may be widely considered the best in business at present, but (RCB) has never won the title in any of the 12 editions of Indian Premier League (IPL) played so far. In the 13th edition, the three-time finalist will kick start its campaign against (KKR) at home ground, Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy stadium, on March 31. RCB will play two afternoon matches (4 pm start) and 12 evening matches (8 pm start).





The team is entering with a more rounded squad, having roped in Australian and South African Chris Morris, among others. These new recruits are expected to give captain Kohli and the much-needed support at the marquee event.

RCB’s performance in last two IPL seasons has been rather dismal — it finished eighth in IPL 2019 and sixth in IPL 2018.

Here is full schedule in IPL 2020:





Date Match Time Venue MAR 31, TUE vs Kolkata Knight Riders 20:00 Bengaluru APR 5, SUN vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 16:00 Mumbai APR 7, TUE Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 20:00 Bengaluru APR 10, FRI vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 20:00 Delhi APR 14, TUE vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 20:00 Mohali APR 18, SAT Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals 20:00 Bengaluru APR 22, WED Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals 20:00 Bengaluru APR 25, SAT vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 20:00 Jaipur APR 27, MON vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 20:00 Chennai MAY 3, SUN Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab 16:00 Bengaluru MAY 5, TUE vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 20:00 Hyderabad MAY 10, SUN vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 20:00 Kolkata MAY 14, THU Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings 20:00 Bengaluru MAY 17, SUN Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians 20:00 Bengaluru

Here is full RCB squad for IPL 2020:



