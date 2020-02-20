Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 schedule: Check match timing and venue

-
Its captain Virat Kohli may be widely considered the best in business at present, but Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has never won the title in any of the 12 editions of Indian Premier League (IPL) played so far. In the 13th edition, the three-time finalist will kick start its IPL 2020 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home ground, Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy stadium, on March 31. RCB will play two afternoon matches (4 pm start) and 12 evening matches (8 pm start).
The team is entering IPL 2020 with a more rounded squad, having roped in Australian Aaron Finch and South African Chris Morris, among others. These new recruits are expected to give captain Kohli and AB de Villiers the much-needed support at the marquee event.
RCB’s performance in last two IPL seasons has been rather dismal — it finished eighth in IPL 2019 and sixth in IPL 2018.
Here is Royal Challengers Bangalore full schedule in IPL 2020:
Here is full RCB squad for IPL 2020:
|Player
|Team
|Retained/bought
|Price (Rs cr)
|Previous team
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|Retained
|17.00
|RCB
|A B de Villiers
|RCB
|Retained
|11.00
|RCB
|Chris Morris
|RCB
|Bought
|10.00
|KKR
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RCB
|Retained
|6.00
|RCB
|Shivam Dube
|RCB
|Retained
|5.00
|RCB
|Aaron Finch
|RCB
|Bought
|4.40
|SRH
|Umesh Yadav
|RCB
|Retained
|4.20
|RCB
|Kane Richardson
|RCB
|Bought
|4.00
|RCB
|Washington Sundar
|RCB
|Retained
|3.20
|RCB
|Navdeep Saini
|RCB
|Retained
|3.00
|RCB
|Mohammed Siraj
|RCB
|Retained
|2.60
|DC
|Dale Steyn
|RCB
|Bought
|2.00
|CSK
|Moeen Ali
|RCB
|Retained
|1.70
|KKR
|Parthiv Patel
|RCB
|Retained
|1.70
|RCB
|Pawan Negi
|RCB
|Retained
|1.00
|RCB
|Gurkeerat Mann Singh
|RCB
|Retained
|0.50
|CSK
|Isuru Udana
|RCB
|Bought
|0.50
|KXIP
|Devdutt Padikkal
|RCB
|Retained
|0.20
|SRH
|Joshua Philippe
|RCB
|Bought
|0.20
|KXIP
|Pavan Deshpande (uncapped)
|RCB
|Bought
|0.20
|RCB
|Shahbaz Ahmad (uncapped)
|RCB
|Bought
|0.20
|None