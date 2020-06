Nasser Hussain, Anderson engage in hilarious banter over 2002 Gabba Test

Former England captain Nasser Hussain and fast-bowler recently left social media users in splits after they engaged in a funny conversation regarding the Gabba Test of the 2002 Ashes Series.

Hussain revealed he was asked to put together top-10 moments featuring England by a broadcaster between 1990-2020.

Hussain started by picking England's historic World Cup victory last year, saying he needs nine more such moments. To this, Sky Cricket uploaded a photo of Hussain celebrating his century against India in the NatWest final of 2002.



Have been asked to come up with the Top 10 Moments On Sky Cricket !! 1990 -2020 .. Any thoughts out there ?? Plenty of options !!

Basically looking for 9 plus this !! pic.twitter.com/Q2PfAJwxYj — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) June 5, 2020

Looking for 8 more now https://t.co/ISCjUoavRI — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) June 5, 2020

To this, the former England skipper wrote: "Looking at 8 more now (along with a winking emoticon)."

Anderson took note of this post and joined in the fun by uploading the toss photo from the Ashes Test in 2002. Hussain's decision to field first had backfired at the Gabba as they lost the match by 384 runs, eventually losing the series 1-4.



Hussain was having none of it as he then uploaded a parody toss video of Anderson and former spinner Greame Swann where the fast-bowler was seen mimicking Hussain and the latter impersonating Ian Chappell, who was with the broadcasters at the time.

Hussain's post read: "I still think this is a better version of that fateful morning."