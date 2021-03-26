Nepal to host Netherlands and Malaysia in T20I tri-series

-
Nepal will host Netherlands and Malaysia for a triangular T20I series, to be played from April 17 to 24.
The series will see the teams play each other twice with the top two teams competing in the final. All matches will be played at the Tribhuvan University cricket ground.
"Following the reduction in Covid cases and resumption of domestic competitions since December 2020, it is an ideal time to bring back international cricket to Nepal. The spring weather also presents excellent cricket conditions in Kathmandu," Cricket Association Nepal (CAN) said in a statement.
Players and match officials will be in a bio-secure bubble and PCR testing shall be conducted for all players and officials.
"I would like to thank both Netherlands Cricket and Malaysia Cricket for working closely in a very short duration to get this series happening. We are delighted to announce the return of international cricket in Nepal," CAN President Chatur Bahadur Chand said.
Netherlands coach Ryan Campbell said: "After not playing since November 2019, I am overjoyed at the announcement of the Tri-Nations series in Nepal. The boys have worked so hard for over a year with so much uncertainty on when our next match will be. Playing Nepal and Malaysia in Nepal will present us with an extremely tough re-entry into World Cricket but it's a challenge we are very much looking forward to."
Malaysian Cricket Association (MCA) President Mahinda Vallipuram added: "It is indeed very pleasing to see the revival of international cricket, after a year-long drought in international tournaments. The last international match in which our team played, was in 2020 between the end of February -- early March, at the T20 ACC Eastern Region in Thailand. This International Tri-Series between Nepal, Netherlands and Malaysia is therefore a morale booster for our national team, as we roll on back to playing in international tournaments. Nepal and Malaysia share a friendly affiliation and I am confident of Nepal putting up a winning tournament.
