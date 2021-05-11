Never break Covid-19 protocols of other countries: Rijiju to athletes

-
ALSO READ
Kiren Rijiju urges people to encourage players by watching sports
AFC Cup match in doubt after 'breach of Covid-19 protocols' by Bengaluru FC
Ahmed Patel: The troubleshooter's departure leaves the Congress poorer
Kiren Rijiju inaugurates 8 Khelo India State Centre of Excellence
PM Modi to address National Youth Parliament Festival on Tuesday
-
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday cautioned Indian sportspersons against breaking COVID-19 protocols of foreign countries while travelling for training or competition.
Rijiju posted the comment while wishing Olympic-bound shooters a successful trip to Croatia, for which they left earlier in the day.
"Safe journey! Never break the COVID-19 protocols of other countries. Focus on training, take care and stay safe. Will provide all necessary support to our athletes and the coaches. All the best," Rijiju tweeted.
The remark came in the backdrop of Bengaluru FC's AFC Cup play-off against Eagles FC in Male being postponed after the visiting team had to tender an apology for violating quarantine protocols in the host city.
Maldives sports minister Ahmed Mahloof had asked BFC to leave the island nation after two players and a support staff member of the team broke the quarantine rules and were photographed walking on the streets of Male.
Cluub owner Path Jindal had stated that the violators were foreign recruits of the club.
BFC's match was to take place on Tuesday but the game was cancelled following comments by Mahloof, who termed the breach as "unacceptable".
The club later issued an unconditional apology and promised strictest action against the errant players and support staff member.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor