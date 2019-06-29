ICC CWC 19 NZ vs AUS LIVE score: Kane & co look to seal semi-final berth
Australia are at the top of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Points Table while New Zealand are at the third place. Check LIVE commentary and other updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
NNew Zealand cricket team, ICC World Cup 2019ew Zealand cricket team, ICC World Cup 2019
New Zealand cricket team would look to fix their place in the semi-finals as they face a mighty Australia cricket team in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the historic Lord's Cricket Ground today.
Australia are at the top of ICC World Cup 2019 Points Table while New Zealand are at the third place. While defending champions Australia is the only team to have booked a semi-final berth, the Kiwis, who are placed third, are a point away from it.
New Zealand vs Australia head to head in World Cups
Both the teams have faced each other in 10 matches so far in World Cups and Australia have won 7 while New Zealand have won three.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistan vs Afghanistan LIVE score
ICC CWC 2019, MATCH 37: NZ vs AUS LIVE streaming
New Zealand vs Australia world cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream New Zealand vs Australia cricket match on the Hotstar app and the Hotstar website.
Stay tuned for New Zealand vs Australia LIVE score, toss, playing 11 updates and match commentary here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More