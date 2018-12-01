Nike coach Daniel Vaz on Delhi's toxic air, fitness apps and marathons

is so simple, all you need is a pair of sports shoes, plenty of stamina and determination, and you are good to go. However, the simplest exercise can become complex and could also lead to injury if not done in a proper manner. So whether you want to shed some weight or run the marathon, you might want to look at some key points before starting, Daniel Vaz tells Erick Massey in an interview. The head coach at Club also dwells on the rising number of apps, and other aids to help beginners take to the tracks.

How does one mentally prepare for running, considering it takes months to maintain stamina and get the body ready for the exercise?

As a beginner, if you want to mentally prepare for a run or race, first and foremost you need to set your goal. Once you know that there is something you need to achieve, your mind starts working towards it. The best thing to do is to either work with a coach or with 2-3 fellow runners who can motivate each other.

How does one prepare for long runs and marathons especially in a city like Delhi where the air is particularly toxic?

One option you have is to run on treadmills during the practice period. However, running on roads can't be completely avoided, as the final race takes place on the streets and some amount of practice is required. So instead of running five days a week outdoors, you can bring that down to two.

What about preparing for a like the one in Ladakh, where weather conditions are extreme?



The main challenge is that you are running at a higher altitude, which means the low availability of oxygen to power your run. In Ladakh, which is 11,000 feet above sea level, you have a slower pace at the same heart rate. Therefore, if you try to increase your speed your heart rate will shoot up. One of the guidelines I give to my runners is to train with a backpack filled with sand or rice that's 5 per cent of your body weight. This will add to the resistance in your body artificially, and will simulate the effort of running at an altitude. The other option is that at sea level, there are chambers where oxygen is evacuated, and you can run inside them. However, this is a costly affair.

How do running apps make a difference in inspired people? Are they good motivators?

Running apps like the Run Club connect you to hundreds of fellow runners and provide data that helps in continuous assessment and tracking of your progress. You can also see what runners connected to you are doing and going about achieving their goals.

In fact, running apps help you connect with fitness freaks around the world. They provide you with details that help you understand consistency in terms of pace and track your progress towards achieving your goal. These are key factors that keep people engaged in running and work as great motivators.

Are people motivated by their timings, distance and other data on a running app?

Yes, certainly. These details help you evaluate whether or not you have been able to maintain the prescribed pace, and keep pushing you to do better. An app is also a good platform to understand where you stand, compared to your previous runs and to your peers.

Do running apps have an advantage over personal trainers?

Not really, both play different roles. While the apps provide you with data, you also need to analyse it and work towards improvement, for which a trainer/coach is important. Besides, a personal trainer can make changes to your schedule at any point of time, depending on whether you are injured, recovering from an illness and such like.

What about Are they really helpful?

Yes, they are, because they continuously track your activities and send you reminders on a real-time basis. This makes you more conscious and helps you take immediate action especially when you are inactive for a long period.

How do breathing techniques help those prone to feel out of breath?

Out-of-breath is the outcome of insufficient fitness and endurance. This can be improved with breathing techniques, but you would essentially need to ramp up your aerobic capacity gradually through consistent training.

At what intervals should one drink water or energy drinks during a run?



It all depends on the weather conditions as well as the runner's physiology and the distance to be covered. However, as a general guideline, 200 ml every 20 minutes is a good amount.

What diet should one follow before and after running?

Pre-run, you need to hydrate well and make sure that you start with a clear urine output. You also need to take an electrolyte with water and eat a small, easily digestible snack to top up the carbohydrates. You could, for instance, eat a banana 30 minutes before the run, or if you have an hour, a peanut butter sandwich. Post-run, you should hydrate first and ensure you have clear urine output, after which you should have a carbohydrate and a protein meal.

What are the dos and don’ts of making a comeback after a long gap?

Ascertain whether you are ready. If it was an illness, make sure that your resting heart rate is good enough and you are feeling comfortable. If it was an injury, get your physiotherapist or orthopaedic to clear you. Once back on training, make sure you do not get into any aggressive workouts – stick with an easy pace and distance much smaller than what you were doing earlier. Take a call after 1-2 weeks as to how your body is reacting and then move progressively.

What is the role of running shoes and what needs to be checked before buying one?

Shoes play a very important role in your training and running. Gait analysis of how your foot lands and how your hips in the lower extremities move, can help you select the right shoe. If you have any abnormalities like flat feet or very high arches, the requirements will differ. You might want to talk to a shoe expert. But if there are no anatomical issues with your feet or limbs, go for a standard branded shoe.

How to improve timing?

Your trainer should draw up a plan covering a spectrum of requirements in the endurance domain -- speed workouts, long runs, weekly mileage, strength workouts, the core training that you do, along with how much recovery you take.



If you are not improving despite this, there could be various factors, one of which is overtraining. Another way to improve timing is to shock your body by changing workouts with the help of a coach. Sometimes if your speed has plateaued, you need to train at a higher altitude that can shock your body into making changes.

How to identify injury?

The first signal, of course, is pain. It is not easy for a layman to understand the other signals. Thanks to the internet, you can check the nature of an injury and understand its stages, but clinical assessments are very essential. The first step is the X-ray and if it does not show much and is not a bone issue, then you need to do an MRI to check for tissue related problems. You can also speak to experienced runners who may have an idea about the injury. You could also meet with a physiotherapist

What needs to be avoided to reduce the chances of injury?

Make sure that you aren't training too aggressively, and that your body is accustomed to it. Your training should be well-rounded -- you do not just run, you need to do strength training and flexibility training, ensure that your nutritional intake is appropriate and nutrient timing is correct. There are many factors and if you keep in mind all of this you would, for the most part, be injury free.

With the rising number of marathons and events across the country, how does it make you feel as a runner?

I think there are now plenty of options for runners and they are spoilt for choice. They can set goals all throughout the year and have a vast array of races to train for. However, my only concern is that the organizers need to ensure these races are sensitive to the runner's needs and aren't just commercial.