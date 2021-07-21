Novak Djokovic speaks at Belgrade Airport before flying to Tokyo

was "ready, motivated and inspired" as he spoke at a press conference before his departure to the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

But the 20-time Grand Slam champion was conscious of the challenge he has in winning the top prize in Tokyo.

"There are many there (in Tokyo). Before all I would single out (Daniil) Medvedev, (Stefanos) Tsitsipas and (Alexander) Zverev. They are probably the toughest opponents, but again, the tournament is long, anything can happen," said Djokovic.

The Serbian player equaled Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's 20 Grand Slam tally at Wimbledon earlier this month, and is aiming for this year's Golden Slam, which includes the season's four Grand Slams and the gold medal in at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

