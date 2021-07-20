Covid watch: Organisers do not rule out cancellation of Tokyo 2020 Games

-
Tokyo 2020 Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Toshiro Muto on Tuesday did not rule out a last-minute cancellation of the Games if the Covid-19 cases continue to rise.
Tokyo reported 1,387 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, the city's second-highest daily increase of new cases since January 21, according to Tokyo Metropolitan Government's website.
That resulted in Muto being questioned about their approach in case the numbers keep rising.
Asked at a news conference if the Olympics might still be called off as the Covid-19 cases are rising, Muto said he would keep an eye on infection numbers and liaise with other organisers if necessary.
"We will continue discussions if there is a spike in cases," said Muto.
"We have agreed that based on the coronavirus situation, we will convene five-party talks. At this point, the coronavirus cases may rise or fall, so we will think about what we should do when the situation arises."
The five parties involved in organising the Games are the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the Japanese government, the Tokyo Metropolitan government, and the International Paralympic Committee.
Japan is currently under a Coronavirus emergency that continues past the Olympic Games, which will open on July 23 and close on August 8.
--IANS
bsk/kh
