Tokyo Olympics 'will give humanity faith in the future', says IOC president

President Thomas Bach said on Tuesday that holding the Tokyo games "will give humanity faith in the future" as the world continues to battle the pandemic.

Speaking at the opening of the IOC Session in the Japanese capital on Tuesday, Bach said the Olympic stage is now set for the athletes "to shine and inspire the world."



Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who has been criticised at home for his government's halting response, said the Olympics mark a turning point and that "after a long tunnel an exit is now in our sight.

Suga said the health and safety of the Japanese people and the Olympic guests from overseas will be protected.

Attendees held a moment of silence for victims of the COVID pandemic before the start of the IOC Session.

